Supreme Court rushes to end a term like no other

By Ariane de Vogue
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
Because of a blockbuster docket, an unprecedented leak, a fraught political atmosphere and Covid, everything has changed at the Supreme...

Gloria Rizzo
2d ago

Not ONE JUSTICE OR HUMAN BEING INVOLVED IN MY RIGHTS TO KILL AN UNBORN CHILD HAS OFFERED TO ADOPT . CORRECT ? Ohh wait why do that , they don't want kids it would be so hard to care for them , that's right . Everyone seems to be against woman's rights but also against adoption . Kind of funny idnt it ? Not one person screaming says " GUVE ME THAT BABY "" GIVE ME THAT FETUS " NOT ONE OF YOU . PERIOD

Reply(173)
161
Bill Schroeder
2d ago

One Justice's life has already been openly threatened and the "spontaneous" riots are scheduled for the moment the decision is to be released.

Reply(46)
58
LawAndOrder
2d ago

Like no other. Thanks to cnn and other evil elements, the supreme court members literally have to fear for their lives. Vote trump red in every election as if your life depends on it. It does

Reply(43)
129
The Independent

Voices: We stripped down at Joel Osteen’s megachurch to protest for abortion rights. This is who we are

Last Sunday, May 29, Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights held an emergency national organizing summit. In her introduction, the organization’s co-founder Sunsara Taylor challenged us to move from shock at the news about Roe to action; from “How dare the Supreme Court overturn abortion rights?” to “We must dare to rise up in our millions in nonviolent protest to stop them.”One week later, on June 4, a group of us jumped up in Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Megachurch in Houston and took it upon ourselves to dare. We stripped down to our underwear and yelled out, “My body, my choice!”...
HOUSTON, TX
Fox News

House passes 'red flag law' allowing judges to seize firearms of those deemed dangerous

The House of Representatives passed legislation that would allow U.S. judges to seize firearms from someone deemed an imminent danger to themselves or others Thursday. The Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act passed on a vote of 224-202, with five Republicans breaking ranks and voting in favor of the bill. The bill will also allow judges to prevent individuals from purchasing firearms under the same circumstances.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
