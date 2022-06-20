ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester, MA

Gloucester Has Plenty to Offer Beyond the Beach

By Sarah Shemkus
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGloucester made headlines earlier this year when its justifiably beloved Good Harbor Beach was named one of the top 25 beaches in the country by Travel + Leisure magazine. But, while no one can deny the lure of Gloucester’s beaches, the rest of the city also has a rich character very...

North Shore Sites Recognized For Vital Role in Suffrage Movement

Anne L. Page ran a pioneering group pushing for women’s suffrage from her family home in Danvers. In Salem, generations of the Remond family fought for the abolition of slavery and for the rights of Black people and women. This year, both Page and the Remonds are being honored with historical markers commemorating their contributions to the suffrage movement as part of a national movement to bring attention to sites that tell important stories about the history of the fight for women’s right to vote.
CBS Boston

Volunteers needed to live on Bakers Island, maintain Salem lighthouse property

SALEM – Want to live on a semi-remote island off the coast of Massachusetts for free? There may be an opportunity for you on Salem's Bakers Island. There is an opening for volunteers who want to spend summer 2023 as a lighthouse keeper responsible for maintenance on the property. The Bakers Island lighthouse keeper who is chosen for the position will have to take care of the property and perform some basic maintenance like keeping up trails, painting, and mowing the lawn.The couple that currently holds the position said in a Facebook post they want to spend next summer sailing in Maine.The seasonal position runs from approximately mid-May to mid-September, 2023. Handyman skills are required. Anyone interested can contact Essex Heritage to apply.
SALEM, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Why abandoned pier in Charlestown matters

THERE IS A GREAT deal of uncertainty in the US economy with rising energy costs and inflation, and our city of Boston is grappling with a host of issues such as homelessness, affordable housing, the public schools, and drug addiction to name some of the most pressing. These are critical issues that are major determinants of an individual’s quality of life and the health of our city as a whole. They all compete for funds from the state and city budgets and the time, focus, and attention of our public officials.
BOSTON, MA
country1025.com

ICYMI: Here Are The Spectacular Winning Hampton Beach Sand Sculptures

Weekends are busy in the summer, so if you missed seeing the winners of the Hampton Beach Sand Sculpture contest, it’s certainly understandable. We are here for you, not to worry. The artistry is just spectacular. I can’t even manage a simple bucket sand castle. So, I’m in awe of these artists and the work and dedication that goes into even competing in the Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic.
HAMPTON, NH
WGME

Maine Goodwill stores stop accepting donations

All Maine Goodwill stores will not be accepting any donations through July 5. Goodwill stores in Portsmouth and Somersworth, New Hampshire will also be closed to donations through July 5. Goodwill Northern New England says they are experiencing supply and staff shortages. “We hope to open back to donations sooner...
SOMERSWORTH, NH
restaurantclicks.com

The Best BYOB Restaurants in Boston

There’s nothing worse than heading to a restaurant for a date night or to catch up with friends only to discover the drinks cost a million dollars or (even worse) that you can’t find anything you like on the drinks menu!. That’s why I love a BYOB restaurant....
BOSTON, MA
nhmagazine.com

Best of NH 2022 Desserts, Ice Cream Stands, Coffee & Bakeries

Originally from Atlanta, mother-daughter team Courtney and Romonia Daniel thought Dover could use a bit of Southern comfort. Specifically, in the form of baked goods. And so, A Southern Girl Bakery was born. Romonia told us back in October (see the story here) that she learned to love baking in her grandmother’s kitchen, and Courtney adds that their goal is “bringing those memories from the South, and just trying to recreate it per se, here in New England.” And, yes, no doubt the menu is full of decadent, delicious treats, from cupcakes (including booze-infused ones) and coconut pie to cobbler and double-layer cakes, but those with special dietary needs aren’t left out. They also offer a number of different baked goods that are gluten-free, “everything-free” (no nuts, dairy, eggs, tree nuts, coconut or sesame), sugar-free and vegan.
Seacoast Current

Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show Returns to Pease

The Thunder over New Hampshire Air Show will return to the Pease Air National Guard Base in 2023. 40,000 fans went to the first day of the free show in September which took place on a near perfect day to watch the thunderbirds perform and view the vintage planes. The show also included a 9/11 tribute on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania.
PORTSMOUTH, NH

