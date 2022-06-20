ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Early voting underway in New York primary elections

ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fnZQ5_0gG8WCFa00

More than 17,000 people have already cast early votes in New York City.

The primary will be the first step to determine whether Governor Kathy Hochul keeps her job.

In the Democratic gubernatorial primary, Hochul is trying to fend off challenges from U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

On the Republican side, four candidates are competing for the nomination: U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, businessman Harry Wilson, and Andrew Giuliani, the son of New York City's former mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Races for lieutenant governor, attorney general, comptroller, and U.S. Senate are also included.

Select polling places are open for early votes across the state through June 26.

Primary day is June 28.

Democrats have an outsized voter registration edge in New York, but Republicans are hoping to win over suburban and rural voters by blaming Democrats for crime and sluggish economic gains outside of New York City.

New Yorkers can again choose to vote by absentee ballot rather than face the risk of catching COVID-19 at polling sites through the rest of 2022.

New York will hold another primary Aug. 23 for state Senate and U.S. House races. The primary election for those offices was delayed because of a legal fight over Democrats' efforts to gerrymander new political district maps.

Those maps were ultimately thrown out by courts, which declared that they had been enacted improperly, and redrawn under a judge's supervision.

The state chapter of the League of Women Voters and a small group of Democrats and Republicans, sued by mid-May to delay the state Assembly primary. But their legal efforts floundered, with judges in several rulings saying it's simply too late to delay the June primary.

The office of the state attorney general has opened its election protection hotline to help voters who encounter issues: 866-390-2992.

(Some information from the Associated Press)

ALSO READ | 'March of Dads' rally held in Brooklyn in support of fathers of color

The 'March of Dads' was held Father'sDay morning in Brooklyn offering fathers, particularly those of color, an opportunity to bond and build a community.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Comments / 146

Biden's an Imposter
4d ago

Democrats will "win" in New York and then claim people wanted more of what we're getting. Like Titanic passengers voting for more holes in the ship and fewer life boats.

Reply(9)
40
Sue DiBattista
4d ago

I really hope all these people that read these comments think twice before they vote. What have the Democrats done for us since being in office? answer absolutely nothing they have completely ruined United States of America. so think very hard before you vote. I know Democrats have lost probably a lot of stocks also and it's because of Biden do you still want Democrats running our country or our state's no no no

Reply(33)
40
Nanny
4d ago

New Yorkers, California has started taking back America by voting out democrats. You are on the East Coast and should vote out democrats. Everyone knows that new and wonderful things are going to start on either the West Coast (California) or the East Coast (New York). California has already voted out democrats and are in the process of voting out the rest. COME ON NEW YORK, TAKE BACK OUR AMERICA 🇺🇸.

Reply(7)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Elections
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Giuliani
Person
Rob Astorino
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Jumaane Williams
Person
Lee Zeldin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Primary Election#Election Local#Election Protection#Democrats#Democratic#U S Senate#Republicans#New Yorkers#U S House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
109K+
Followers
13K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy