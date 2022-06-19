Guide for attending the MLB All-Star game and related events in L.A.

Tuesday in baseball is an exciting day for bettors, thanks to FanDuel's "Dinger Tuesday" promotion, and today looks like a phenomenal one for homers. If you're unfamiliar, Dinger Tuesday allows you to bet $25 or more on a player to hit a home run, and regardless of whether he does or not, you'll receive $5 back in free bets for every HR hit in that game. Example: You bet $25 on Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to hit a homer today and he does not, but there are six bombs hit in the Blue Jays-White Sox game. Well, you'd get $5 per HR, giving you $30 back in free bets off your original wager.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO