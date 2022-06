SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcyclist suffered injuries in a morning crash in east Springfield. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of Chestnut and Dysart. That is east of Glensntone Avenue. Investigators have not released the cause of the crash. To report a correction or typo, please...

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO