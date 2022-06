Monday is the observation of Juneteenth. The relatively new federal holiday was enacted with bipartisan support last summer. It commemorates when federal troops liberated the last enslaved people in Texas in 1884. That day, which was nearly two-and-a-half years after President Lincoln made the Emancipation Proclamation, is recognized as the effective end of slavery in the United States.

BUTLER, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO