The Vandalia School Board took action on many items during its June meeting on Monday night, with a good portion revolving around personnel moves for the district. The board approved the resignations of Amy Mayhaus as VCHS ED Teacher Aide, Joleen Murray as VES Playground Supervisor, Amber Brungard as VJHS Teacher Aide and Heidi Miles as VES PreK/ECE Teacher Aide. The board approved intents to retire for 12 district employees with Tammy Nordyke, Staci Carroll, Molly Kirk, Colleen Reams, Sandy Townsend, Cathy Kern and Cheryl Sasse set to retire June 30, 2026. Kimberly Carroll, Sherry Taylor and Deb Kelly intend to retire at the end of the 2026 school year. Kellie Bone is set to retire at the end of the upcoming 2022/2023 school year and Christy Wright is set to retire December 31, 2026.

VANDALIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO