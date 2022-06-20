Sunny skies, temps in the 80s today; storm threat possible throughout the week

WHAT'S NOW: Today will be a bit warmer, a bit less breezy and mostly sunny. Seasonable levels. Highs will be around 80.

WHAT'S NEXT: Tuesday will bring a few showers, but it won't be a washout.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says there will be on-and-off storm chances throughout much of the upcoming week.

TODAY: Sunny, milder conditions. Temps in the low-80s.

TONIGHT: Clouds build. Conditions remain cool. Temps in the high-50s.

TUESDAY: First day of summer! Slightly below normal temps and shower chances increasing. Temps in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Weather to watch. Chance for a shower or storm. Temps in the high-70s.