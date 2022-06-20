ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Indianola Chamber Offering Seminar on Payroll

By Andrew Swadner
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce is offering a new seminar as part of the Greater...

We Are Iowa

What would a suspension of the federal gas tax mean for Iowans?

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — President Biden on Wednesday announced he will be asking Congress to suspend the federal gas tax in an effort to combat rising prices at the pumps. The federal tax would lower the cost of gasoline 18 cents per gallon, as well as the cost of diesel fuel by 24 cents a gallon. Local 5 asked Iowans who were filling up their tanks if that's enough.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines Business Record

PROJECT UPDATE: West Bank headquarters

Buildings have been demolished on the site of West Bank's planned new headquarters at 3330 Westown. Parkway in West Des Moines. Last week, demolition crews were sorting through the debris and removing it from the site. Photo by Duane Tinkey. Permits were issued in May by the city of West...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella City Council to Schedule Public Referendum to Extend Local Sales and Service Tax

The Pella City Council will consider a resolution to schedule a public referendum to extend the Local Option Sales and Service Tax (LOSST) at their meeting Tuesday. A vote will be scheduled for a special election on Tuesday, September 13th to extend the current levy that expires at the end of next year. The council intends to use the revenue to fund several recreation and arts projects in the coming years, including a potential new indoor rec facility near the Pella Sports Park, renovation or replacement of the Pella Community Center, and several other projects.The Pella City Council meeting begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Pella Public Safety Complex, which is also available to watch online: https://join.me/CityofPella.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

City of Indianola Water Resource Recovery Employees Honored

City of Indianola Water Resource Recovery Department employees were honored by the Water Environment Federation for their work on the new state-of-the-art Water Resource Recovery Facility in Indianola. Department Director Rick Graves received the prestigious William D. Hatfield Award for outstanding performance and professionalism in the Operation of a Wastewater...
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Candidates Bohannan and DeJear Visit Indianola

Democratic Party Congressional candidate Christina Bohannan visited Indianola Tuesday as part of a tour across south central Iowa, joined by Governor candidate Deidre DeJear. Bohannan said if she is elected to congress, she will support anti-inflation measures that her opponent has voted against including holding oil and gas companies accountable, prescription drug prices, and baby formula.
INDIANOLA, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Landus Swaps Facilities with Heartland Cooperative

Landus Cooperative recently swapped facilities with another agriculture cooperative. Landus Cooperative CEO Matt Carstens tells Raccoon Valley Radio in response to the agriculture industry consolidations and condensing of the market, they wanted to create synergies with other cooperatives so they could continue to thrive. He says the Landus Board of Directors unanimously approved trading facilities with Heartland Cooperative, including Earlham for Panora and Woodward for Rippey.
RIPPEY, IA
kniakrls.com

IN DEPTH: Indianola Ridiculous Day

Ridiculous Day in Indianola is Saturday. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Brandy Werner, with the Indianola Downtown Merchants Association. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to In Depth Podcast.
INDIANOLA, IA
ktvo.com

Ottumwa School of Beauty closing its doors for good

OTTUMWA, Iowa — An Ottumwa school that has been in town for decades is turning in its teasing comb and shutting its doors for good. The Ottumwa branch of the Iowa School of Beauty is closing permanently. In a Facebook post from June 17, 2022, the school has set an anticipated closing date of Aug. 27, 2022.
OTTUMWA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella City Council Sets September Referendum for LOSST Extension

The Pella City Council approved two contracts during public hearings for upcoming infrastructure projects at their meeting Tuesday. The council approved bids for the Old City Hall Alley reconstruction for $555,455 with TK Concrete and Prairie Street gravel conversion to pavement for $914,587 with Blommers Construction. A sanitary sewer project bid for Prairie Ridge was delayed until June 29th due to the bid coming in over the engineer’s estimate and a need to finalize a cost sharing agreement with RDP Holdings, which was discussed later during policy and planning. A public hearing was also held to convey and sell a parcel of public right-of-way to Pella Regional Health Center. The council approved special event permits for the Pella Historic Downtown Retail Group’s “The District After Dark” programs and a “175th Anniversary Summer Soiree Block Party” for Dutchfix on August 5th and 6th. Resolutions to schedule a referendum on September 13th to extend the Local Option Sales and Service Tax, amend the upcoming wage scale, adopt health plan premiums, and a new reserve officer compensation rate were all approved as well. During policy and planning, the council discussed a special meeting on June 29th to approve the final transfer of Pella Community Ambulance from a non-profit to government-operated entity and a drafted public restroom sharing agreement with the PACE Alliance.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella, Leighton to Celebrate 4th of July Soon\

Area communities are set to celebrate Independence Day. City of Pella Fourth of July Committee Director Paul Kingma says several activities, a parade, and fireworks return on Monday, July 4th, starting at 1 p.m. Among the scheduled festivities in Pella include:. – Swimming at the Pella Aquatic Center from 1...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella City Council to Consider Infrastructure Bids This Evening

The Pella City Council will consider several contracts during public hearings for upcoming infrastructure projects at their meeting today. The council will review bids for the Old City Hall Alley reconstruction, Prairie Street gravel conversion to pavement, and sanitary sewer project for Prairie Ridge. A public hearing is also scheduled to convey and sell a parcel of public right-of-way to Pella Regional Health Center. The council will also consider special event permits for the Pella Historic Downtown Retail Group’s “The District After Dark” programs and a “175th Anniversary Summer Soiree Block Party” for Dutchfix on August 5th and 6th. Resolutions to schedule a referendum on September 13th to extend the Local Option Sales and Service Tax, amend the upcoming wage scale, adopt health plan premiums, and a new reserve officer compensation rate are on the agenda as well. During policy and planning, the council will discuss a special meeting on June 29th to approve the final transfer of Pella Community Ambulance from a non-profit to government-operated entity, a Southwest Trunk Sewer Extension Cost Sharing Agreement with RDP Holdings at Prairie Ridge, and a drafted public restroom sharing agreement with the PACE Alliance. The Pella City Council meeting begins at 6:00 this evening in the Pella Public Safety Complex and can be heard online: https://join.me/CityofPella.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Iowa Storm Chasing Network to Present at Pella Public Library

The Pella Public Library is hosting a group dedicated to following severe weather events throughout the state. Zach Sharpe from Iowa Storm Chasing Network will present a kids program at 10:00 a.m. and an adult program at 11:00 a.m. this Friday in the Joan Kuyper Farver Auditorium in the Pella Community Center. Youth Services Librarian Katie Dreyer says the presentations will focus on how severe weather forms and other topics. Both events are free and open to the public.
PELLA, IA
kwbg.com

Pufferbilly Days™ Announces 2022 Theme, Schedule of Events

BOONE, Iowa—In early 2022, the Pufferbilly Days™ Steering Committee invited the community to submit design and theme ideas for the 2022 festival. “Let the Good Times Roll”, submitted by Alexis Gill of Boone, was the theme selected for this year’s event. Alexis Gill grew up...
BOONE, IA

Community Policy