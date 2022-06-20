Indianola Chamber Offering Seminar on Payroll

The Pella City Council approved two contracts during public hearings for upcoming infrastructure projects at their meeting Tuesday. The council approved bids for the Old City Hall Alley reconstruction for $555,455 with TK Concrete and Prairie Street gravel conversion to pavement for $914,587 with Blommers Construction. A sanitary sewer project bid for Prairie Ridge was delayed until June 29th due to the bid coming in over the engineer’s estimate and a need to finalize a cost sharing agreement with RDP Holdings, which was discussed later during policy and planning. A public hearing was also held to convey and sell a parcel of public right-of-way to Pella Regional Health Center. The council approved special event permits for the Pella Historic Downtown Retail Group’s “The District After Dark” programs and a “175th Anniversary Summer Soiree Block Party” for Dutchfix on August 5th and 6th. Resolutions to schedule a referendum on September 13th to extend the Local Option Sales and Service Tax, amend the upcoming wage scale, adopt health plan premiums, and a new reserve officer compensation rate were all approved as well. During policy and planning, the council discussed a special meeting on June 29th to approve the final transfer of Pella Community Ambulance from a non-profit to government-operated entity and a drafted public restroom sharing agreement with the PACE Alliance.

