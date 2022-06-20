Indianola Chamber Offering Seminar on Payroll

The Pella City Council will consider several contracts during public hearings for upcoming infrastructure projects at their meeting today. The council will review bids for the Old City Hall Alley reconstruction, Prairie Street gravel conversion to pavement, and sanitary sewer project for Prairie Ridge. A public hearing is also scheduled to convey and sell a parcel of public right-of-way to Pella Regional Health Center. The council will also consider special event permits for the Pella Historic Downtown Retail Group’s “The District After Dark” programs and a “175th Anniversary Summer Soiree Block Party” for Dutchfix on August 5th and 6th. Resolutions to schedule a referendum on September 13th to extend the Local Option Sales and Service Tax, amend the upcoming wage scale, adopt health plan premiums, and a new reserve officer compensation rate are on the agenda as well. During policy and planning, the council will discuss a special meeting on June 29th to approve the final transfer of Pella Community Ambulance from a non-profit to government-operated entity, a Southwest Trunk Sewer Extension Cost Sharing Agreement with RDP Holdings at Prairie Ridge, and a drafted public restroom sharing agreement with the PACE Alliance. The Pella City Council meeting begins at 6:00 this evening in the Pella Public Safety Complex and can be heard online: https://join.me/CityofPella.
