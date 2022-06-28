ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Next UFC Fight Night: Event start time, card and how to watch

By Alex Pattle
 2 days ago

The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.

It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.

Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.

Saturday 2 July – UFC 276 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

What time does it start?

The early prelims will start at 11pm BST (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET), with the main card following at 1am BST on Sunday 3 July (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on 2 July).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card

Main card

Arman Tsarukyan vs Mateusz Gamrot (lightweight)

Neil Magny vs Shavkat Rakhmonov (welterweight)

Josh Parisian vs Alan Baudot (heavyweight)

Thiago Moises vs Christos Giagos (lightweight)

Nate Maness vs Umar Nurmagomedov (bantamweight)

Chris Curtis vs Rodolfo Vieira (middleweight)

Prelims

Carlos Ulberg vs Tafon Nchukwi (light heavyweight)

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs TJ Brown (featherweight)

Raulian Paiva vs Sergey Morozov (bantamweight)

JP Buys vs Cody Durden (flyweight)

Brian Kelleher vs Mario Bautista (bantamweight)

Vanessa Demopoulos vs Jinh Yu Frey (women’s strawweight)

The Independent

UFC 2022 schedule: Every major fight happening this year

Following one of the most successful and engrossing years in the history of the UFC, the mixed martial arts promotion will look to keep building in 2022.2021 saw Conor McGregor fight twice, marking his most active year since 2016. The Irishman lost to Dustin Poirier in each outing, suffering a horrific broken leg in the most recent, but he is targeting a summer return to the Octagon.Elsewhere, newer stars like Israel Adesanya, Khamzat Chimaev and Sean O’Malley are looking to further enhance their legacies and profiles, while featherweight queen Amanda Nunes will surely seek to regain her bantamweight belt...
UFC
