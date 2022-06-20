The New Orleans’ Rex Parade with 1898 Archived Film Viewing

Oh, the color pink, and how it reminds us of all sorts of pretty little things - dainty spring flowers in a long-awaited bloom, refreshing pink lemonade on a hot summer day, and some of the most colorful creatures to grace the face of the earth, our beloved flamingos. This iconic color has come to represent more than just everyday objects and animals, and like all great colors, pink now holds meaning, signifying femininity, romance, and tenderness among many other associations. Today, in fact, pink has come to represent something even more powerful, breast cancer awareness, and there's no better time to support the fight against breast cancer than on National Pink Day this June 23. New Orleans' favorite Flamingo A-Go-Go will be teaming up with local non-profit Breastoration for National Pink Day to support a greater cause, and you're invited to have some fun and help them out!

