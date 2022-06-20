ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

The New Orleans’ Rex Parade with 1898 Archived Film Viewing

By Tatum Arbogast
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiscover the History and Artistry of the Rex Parade. As we all know, New Orleans is a city that boasts a rich history, abundant culture, and an extraordinarily welcoming spirit. For each of these characteristics and more, locals and tourists, alike, always find their own reason for falling in love with...

Culture Aid NOLA to provide 2,000 Hurricane Kits for New Orleans Families on July 16

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Culture Aid NOLA (CAN), the no-barrier food bank of New Orleans, will provide 2,000 local families with disaster preparedness supplies on July 16 at Tad Gormley Stadium in City Park. Kits including canned water, shelf-stable foods, 5 gallon buckets, baby wipes, trash bags, children’s activity books, and other essential supplies will be available at July Supply. The giveaway will serve both walk-up and drive up guests, and will feature brass bands and DJ’s.
Best Local Pies of New Orleans

When the topic of pie comes up, New Orleanians often lament the loss of Hubig's, the historic bakery destroyed by a fire in 2012. Hubig's fruit-filled hand pies were a staple at grocery and corner stores around the city. Yet while that bakery has never returned to operation, there's no shortage of places around New Orleans to get a piece of pie, from Hubig's-style fruit hand pies to slices of traditional, windowsill-style pies.
Ralph’s on the Park Announces Summer Special

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – A few sure signs that summer in New Orleans is finally here: seersucker clothing, freshly pressed linens, southern skies filled with twinkling stars, and the arrival of Ralph’s on the Park’s annual and most popular 3 Appetizers and a Glass of Wine special. With its large windows overlooking the tranquil surroundings of its treasured neighborhood, looking out onto the historic City Park, evenings at Ralph’s on the Park become even more of a destination with the presentation of its popular $35 summer dinner promotion from Thursday, July 7, through Friday, September 30.
Backstage at "A Streetcar Named Desire"

You have two more weeks to go explore the Backstage at "A Streetcar Named Desire" exhibition at The Historic New Orleans Collection on Royal Street downtown. Backstage at "Streetcar" first opened to the public in early April, as a way of celebrating the 75 year anniversary of the iconic play's Broadway debut. Based in New Orleans, but containing universal themes that pertain to individuals and communities all across the world, the play— written by Tennessee Williams— has been performed prolifically and globally ever since its first performance.
The Basilica of St. Stephen: Uptown New Orleans church joins rare, prestigious group

St. Stephen, the Catholic church whose six-sided spire has towered over Uptown since the late 1800s, has been named a basilica, joining a small and prestigious club. The Basilica of St. Stephen becomes only the third basilica in Louisiana — New Orleans' St. Louis Cathedral and the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Natchitoches are the others. There are about 90 more across the U.S.
Places to go if you need to cool off in Orleans Parish

NEW ORLEANS — So many people are looking for relief from the heat. If you are out and about and need somewhere to cool off in Orleans Parish, the city says they do not have any specifically designated cooling centers at this time. Residents can seek shelter during the daytime at the following locations:
Why did the Navy close its Bywater base, now a magnet for squatters and crime?

Once a bustling federal administrative complex that employed thousands of people, the abandoned and deteriorating Navy base at the intersection of Dauphine Street and Poland Avenue in New Orleans' Bywater section is now home to squatters and a magnet for violent crime. Since the Navy relinquished the F. Edward Hébert Defense Complex base to New Orleans in 2013, the 25-acre property and its three massive buildings have sat empty, unused and unprotected from trespassers. Despite early efforts to transform the sturdy buildings into a disaster management center, the project fell stagnant.
How does New Orleans’ $14.5 billion flood protection system work? Here’s what you need to know

After Hurricane Katrina and the 54 breaches that inundated the New Orleans area, the federal government set out to remake southeast Louisiana’s flood protection. Work was finally completed on the $12 billion network of levees, gates and floodwalls this year, and the Army Corps of Engineers handed over the entire system to the state, with local levee authorities now overseeing their upkeep. Work on related drainage projects amounting to $2.5 billion is ongoing.
Flamingo A-Go-Go Partners with Breastoration for National Pink Day – June 23

Oh, the color pink, and how it reminds us of all sorts of pretty little things - dainty spring flowers in a long-awaited bloom, refreshing pink lemonade on a hot summer day, and some of the most colorful creatures to grace the face of the earth, our beloved flamingos. This iconic color has come to represent more than just everyday objects and animals, and like all great colors, pink now holds meaning, signifying femininity, romance, and tenderness among many other associations. Today, in fact, pink has come to represent something even more powerful, breast cancer awareness, and there's no better time to support the fight against breast cancer than on National Pink Day this June 23. New Orleans' favorite Flamingo A-Go-Go will be teaming up with local non-profit Breastoration for National Pink Day to support a greater cause, and you're invited to have some fun and help them out!
WBOK hosts inaugural Juneteenth Freedom Festival

NEW ORLEANS — WBOK held its first Juneteenth Freedom Festival on Sunday in New Orleans. The event was held at the Historic Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard between MLK and Felicity streets. The festival featured music, food, children's activities, and a panel discussion that included actor Wendell Pierce. The panels...
Upcoming retreat to teach New Orleans women to thrive

NEW ORLEANS — An upcoming retreat in New Orleans aims to inspire women to follow their dreams and tap into their entrepreneurial spirit. The "Momming, Surviving and Thriving Retreat" is happening June 23-26 at the Virgin Hotel New Orleans. Tickets to the four-day event can be purchased here. Organizer...
Recipients of 2022 National Main Street Accreditation Announced

At the heart of cities and communities across the nation is a place that we've affectionately titled main street. On a casual stroll through your average main street, you might possibly find small family-owned businesses housed in 20s'-style red brick buildings, a bustling post office with happy customers rushing in and out, simplistic bike stands to park your humble mode of transportation, and loads more eccentricities that insight that unmistakable feeling of nostalgia. Main streets make up the center of life, community, and economic development in cities and small towns throughout the United States, showing us who we are and where we came from. For these reasons, the revitalization and upkeep of these historic commercial districts is vital to preserving our own history and sense of community, a realization that has been upheld by Main Street America for more than 35 years. This year, Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and Louisiana Main Street could not be any prouder to recognize 20 Louisiana community programs as recipients of 2022 National Main Street Accreditation.
2022 Jazz and Heritage Summer concert Series

The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Summer concert Series is underway!. Every summer the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation offers a great selection of concerts. This concert series features local musicians and is sure to be a fun way to escape the heat and enjoy some excellent music. If...
Extreme heat prompts Entergy to cancel planned outages in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Entergy cancels its pre-planned outages in New Orleans because of extreme heat and the dangers it brings to work crews and residents. Many residents in New Orleans were frustrated to learn their power would be out for six hours on Monday, June 20th, while daytime temperatures soar into the upper 90s.
