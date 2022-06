The San Diego Padres did not list Manny Machado (leg) in their lineup for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Machado suffered a leg injury in yesterday's loss to the Colorado Rockies, but fortunately it seems that he avoided suffering any serious injuries. He'll sit out Monday's game and hopefully make a return soon. C.J. Abrams will enter the lineup at shortstop and bat eighth while Ha-Seong Kim covers third.

