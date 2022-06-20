ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: 1 dead, 8 injured in overnight Harlem mass shooting

Police say nine people were struck and one person was killed in a mass shooting in Harlem early Monday morning.

The NYPD says officers got the call after 12:40 a.m. near East 139th Street and Fifth Avenue. Authorities originally found five people shot near the Madison Avenue Bridge, with the total number of victims at seven men and two women between the ages of 21 and 42.

The youngest of them, a 21-year-old man who was hit in the torso, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other eight victims were mostly grazed and are expected to be OK.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M70ad_0gG5Nzo900

The 21-year-old man has been identified as Darius Lee, a former Bronx high school basketball star . He was the leading scorer at Division I Houston Baptist University this past season. Lee's coach at St. Raymond High School told News 12 he had one more semester left before graduating.

A source told News 12 Lee and a friend were at a community party at the park under the Madison Avenue Bridge when they heard gunshots. The two of them ducked for cover. When the friend asked if Lee was OK, blood started coming out of his mouth.

Police say they did recover a gun at the scene and are trying to piece together what happened.

ReallyMan???
3d ago

So everyone was MOSTLY grazed?....How did they figure that out right away?Sounds like they're trying to boost the numbers

??????
3d ago

as we said..... the criminals will still be criminals.....laws will not stop them....

Eddie A Smith
3d ago

Well well Gang Related wild aimless shooting. And obviously the weapon looks stolen to me. So I guess they can't use the spooky word assault weapons.

