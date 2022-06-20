ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hundreds of flights canceled over the weekend amid turbulent start to summer travel

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

There were hundreds of flight cancellations over the weekend amid a turbulent start to summer travel as we get closer to the Fourth of July holiday.

Around 900 flights across the country were canceled Sunday, with 4,200 delayed. Flyers are fed up with the pushbacks on the tarmac.

"How inconvenient! It's crazy,” says Rosie Sardinas, of Miami. “You don't know if you arrive at the airport whether you'll be leaving on time. You won't know until you're closer to your flight."

Severe storms this past week, the increased number of travelers for Father's Day and Juneteenth are to blame, but most notably -- staff shortages played a role. Pilots have been in short supply. Some travelers say they'll just grin and bear it.

"It is what it is,” says David Dicindio, of West Palm Beach. “You've got to deal with how it is and as unfortunate as it is, it is what it is."

Industry experts expect the problem to persist through the rest of the summer.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

