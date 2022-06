I support MaryJane Shimsky for state Assembly in the upcoming Democratic primary. To be clear, both Tom Abinanti and MaryJane were helpful to me during my campaign last year for county legislator and they both raised funds for the campaign. But MaryJane’s approach was emblematic of her overall approach to governance. She was the first person to approach me to help when I was endorsed by the Mount Pleasant Democrats. We set up a weekly call and spoke nearly every week through the rest of the campaign. She was persistent and unflagging.

PLEASANTVILLE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO