ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Air industry could fly back into black next year, IATA says

By Roslan RAHMAN, Daniel SLIM, Tangi QUEMENER
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nDpwz_0gG3PRUX00
"Airlines are resilient," says IATA director-general Willie Walsh /AFP/File

Global air transport is on course to return to profit after two pandemic-battered years but the war in Ukraine and the cost-of-living crisis lurk as threats, the industry's world body said on Monday.

Renewed profitability "appears within reach" in 2023, the International Air Transport Association said, predicting a rebound in passenger levels to 83 percent of pre-pandemic levels this year.

Industry losses are expected to drop to $9.7 billion in 2022, a "huge improvement" from $137.7 billion in 2020 and $42.1 billion in 2021, IATA said in an upgraded industry outlook at its annual general meeting in Doha.

"Airlines are resilient. People are flying in ever greater numbers. And cargo is performing well against a backdrop of growing economic uncertainty," IATA director general Willie Walsh said.

The air industry was sent reeling by the pandemic, with passenger numbers plunging 60 percent in 2020 and remaining 50 percent down in 2021. Airlines lost nearly $200 billion over two years.

While some firms in the sector went bankrupt, others -- often those backed by states -- have emerged with profits intact.

IATA said there were positive signs in the latest figures, with North American carriers expected to return an $8.8 billion profit this year.

More than 1,200 aircraft are expected to be delivered in 2022, while cargo volumes should reach a record 68.4 million tonnes "despite economic challenges", it added.

"Strong pent-up demand, the lifting of travel restrictions in most markets, low unemployment in most countries, and expanded personal savings are fuelling a resurgence in demand that will see passenger numbers reach 83 percent of pre-pandemic levels in 2022," IATA said.

- Clouds on the horizon -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fojgz_0gG3PRUX00
The International Air Transport Association is predicting a rebound this year in passenger levels to 83 percent of the pre-pandemic level /AFP

Turnover should reach 93 percent of 2019 levels this year or $782 billion, a rebound of 54.5 percent on 2021, as revenues from passenger flights more than double to $498 billion.

Cargo, a rare bright spot for air transport in the depths of the pandemic, will retreat slightly with revenues of $191 billion -- still double the level of 2019.

Clouds remain on the horizon, however, especially the war in Ukraine after the closure of Russian airspace to several long-haul carriers forced them into costly detours.

Airlines, desperate to put the coronavirus pandemic behind them, are facing a potential summer of chaos with shortages and strikes that could threaten their recovery.

In the past few weeks, delays and cancellations caused by a lack of staff at airports and strikes for better pay have wreaked havoc upon travellers.

The problems originate with the pandemic when airlines and airports laid off thousands of workers during its worst-ever crisis. Now, they are scrambling for employees.

However, Walsh played down the difficulties, saying they weren't widespread and should ease in time.

High inflation will also erode the purchasing power of consumers, although airlines could profit from rising prices and interest rates as their debts are locked in at lower levels.

Meanwhile, the industry remains wary of new coronavirus variations that could close borders once again.

China is still bound up with restrictions that are depressing the world's second-biggest domestic market and are creating "chaos" in global logistics, said IATA's chief economist Marie Owens Thomsen.

IATA originally planned to hold its annual general meeting in Shanghai, but moved it to Qatar as China, pursuing its "zero-Covid" policy, continues to grapple with the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iata#Air Transport#North American
US News and World Report

Airport Service Providers Could Sue Over Flight Caps, Says Swissport Boss

DOHA (Reuters) - Airports capping flight numbers this summer could face legal challenges from service providers to recoup costs after recruiting workers based on original schedules, the chief executive of aviation services company Swissport said on Monday. Airports including London's Gatwick and Amsterdam's Schiphol have said in recent days that...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Crew ID delays to blame for flight cancellations, says easyJet executive

Airline bosses have told MPs that security vetting delays for aviation staff are partly to blame for the scale of flight cancellations.“It’s taking about 14 weeks now to get crew ID passes,” said Sophie Dekkers, chief operating officer for easyJet, earlier today. “It was around 10 weeks pre-pandemic.”The easyJet executive was speaking at a special hearing of the cross-party business select committee, which is investigating flight cancellations and airline compensation after the turmoil of recent weeks.Ms Dekkers said that checking references was taking longer because many candidates had had multiple jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.“We’re required to get a reference...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
Place
Doha, QA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Qatar
Country
China
The Independent

UK suspends ‘use it or lose it’ airport slots rule this summer amid mass flight cancellations

Airlines that are struggling to operate the flights they promised can simply hand back their precious airport “slots” this summer – but claim them back next year.British Airways and easyJet are together cancelling around 200 flights per day, mainly to and from their key London hubs of Heathrow and Gatwick respectively.They are the leading carriers at those airports. But making large-scale cancellations would previously have jeopardised their portfolios of permission to operate flights at specific times. Instead, Britain’s biggest airlines have been grounding departures piecemeal, with an unprecedented number of short-notice cancellations – especially by easyJet at Gatwick.Now the government...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

American Airlines cancels flights to three cities indefinitely over pilot shortage

American Airlines will end services for three US cities after the Labor Day holiday weekend due to a pilot shortage, the latest setback for the aviation industry that has seen a spate of flight cancellations in recent months.The Fort Worth-based company, believed to be the world’s largest airline by fleet size, said it would drop services from the airports of Toledo in Ohio and Ithaca and Islip in New York, starting 7 September.“In response to the regional pilot shortage affecting the airline industry, American Airlines has made the difficult decision to end service,” American Airlines spokeswoman Andrea Koos said...
TOLEDO, OH
AFP

Modern phoenix: The bird brought back from extinction in Japan

Every day for the past 14 years, 72-year-old Masaoki Tsuchiya has set out before sunrise to search for a bird rescued from extinction in Japan. "Over just 40 years, the toki basically disappeared," said Tsuchiya on an observation deck where visitors now try to spot the bird.
PETS
BBC

Gatwick cuts summer flights after staff shortages

Gatwick Airport is reducing the number of flights during the peak summer period because of staff shortages. The number of daily flights will be cut to 825 in July and 850 in August, down from 900 in previous years. It comes after the government and regulators wrote to airlines telling...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Workers strike at world's largest copper producer, Chile's Codelco

Workers at Chile's state mining company Codelco, the largest producer of copper in the world, went on an "indefinite" strike on Wednesday, unions said, protesting the closure of a foundry in one of the country's most polluted regions. FTC president Amador Pantoja told a local television station the strike will cost Codelco -- which produces around eight percent of the world's copper amounting to 10-15 percent of Chile's GDP -- $20 million a day.
INDUSTRY
SFGate

Air France-KLM boss warns travelers: Go to the airport early

PARIS (AP) — The chief of airline alliance Air France-KLM said Thursday that it will take weeks or months to get new security staff in place to lighten pressure on the Amsterdam airport, which has seen flight cancellations, damaging delays and big travel headaches as global air travel rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic.
LIFESTYLE
AFP

UK inflation hits fresh 40-year high in cost-of-living crisis

British annual inflation has hit a fresh 40-year high, official data showed Wednesday, further eroding workers' wages in a cost-of-living crisis, and heaping more pressuring the Bank of England to keep raising interest rates. Decades-high inflation is causing a cost-of-living crisis in Britain and elsewhere.
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Technology and Easing Travel Restrictions Have Made Travel to Europe A Lot Easier

Travel is possibly one of the fastest recovering sectors in Europe and Europe travel experts have predicted that travel to Europe will get easier in the near future due to both easing travel restrictions and the implementation of new travel technology. With the rising numbers of fully vaccinated people around...
TRAVEL
Fortune

How Air France-KLM filled all its planes and dodged the summer chaos

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. As millions of people jet off on vacation after two years of pandemic lockdowns and COVID-19 restrictions, the summer of so-called “revenge travel” has risked turning into a summer of chaos, with hours of queuing in airport check-in lines, thousands of flights canceled, and passenger numbers capped at major hubs like Schiphol in Amsterdam and Heathrow and Gatwick in London.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
US News and World Report

Malaysia Airlines Nearing Decision on Replacing 21 A330s - CEO

DOHA (Reuters) - Malaysia Airlines plans to announce a decision on replacing its fleet of 21 Airbus A330 widebodies with more fuel-efficient new-generation planes around mid- to late July, its chief executive said on Sunday. "We are in a late stage of the process. We are looking at one-to-one replacement...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Spain bets on green hydrogen in clean energy push

As Europe seeks to move way from fossil fuels, Spain is racing ahead in developing green hydrogen, aided by a growing wind and solar power complex in efforts to decarbonise its economy. Spain has "great potential" because it has a well-developed renewables sector, with important solar and wind resources, said Javier Brey, president of the Spanish Hydrogen Association (AeH2).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Russia and China eye NATO's 'Arctic Achilles heel'

Russian flags flap in the stiff polar breeze, a bust of Lenin looms out of the snow and a vast slogan declares, "Communism is our goal!" It is hard to miss China's Institute of Polar Research in Spitsbergen's third biggest settlement Ny-Alesund, a former mining community now given over to international science.
POLITICS
AFP

AFP

67K+
Followers
29K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy