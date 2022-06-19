ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Your Weekly Guide to the Arts in Memphis: June 19-25

By ArtsMemphis
memphismagazine.com
 3 days ago

Discover new Memphis artists, learn the latest in music education, and watch a whirlwind of never-before-seen plays in town this week. Find more local arts events at artsmemphis.org/event-calendar. Bluebird Concerts: Mark Edgar Stuart. Discover Mark Edgar Stuart live in The Grove as a part of the BlueBird Concerts! Grab...

memphismagazine.com

memphismagazine.com

James Little: Homecoming

Human nature dictates that we look for patterns in the world around us, like seeing a face in the grain of wood or a piece of toast. It's a need to find order and meaning among random phenomena, to have a sense of control, especially when your reality offers little room for self-determination. For James Little, who grew up in a segregated Memphis, this desire to create meaning, rather than have meaning imposed upon him, drove him to the abstract paintings he's created for most of his career.
XXL Mag

If You're a Memphis Rap Fan, These Are Essential Artists You Should Know Now

When a city catches fire in rap, it's often an open floodgates situation as the bigger spotlight on one place tends to reveal other talents and their rise is imminent. It has happened with New York City, it's still happening with Atlanta and now, it's Memphis' turn. Memphis is no stranger to big-time rap acts. Thirty years after Three 6 Mafia emerged in the 1990s, the revered rap group are still getting their songs sampled and referenced in new songs from rising rappers. Their influence is heard in the haunting samples, pitched-down beats and dark subject matter present in rap today. Plus, Juicy J is still actively making music like his latest joint album, Space Age Pimpin', with Pi'erre Bourne. But, here in 2022, Memphis has a ton of established names that came after artists like Three 6 Mafia. These rappers are popular in their own right or climbing up the ranks and it's become impossible to look past.
localmemphis.com

Here's where to watch July 4th fireworks in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you're looking for a nice place to watch the sky get lit up with fireworks on our nation's Independence Day, you have plenty of options in the Mid-South. Graceland's All-American 4th of July Weekend: Graceland will host several special events and parties on Saturday, July 2 from 5 p.m.-11 p.m. and on Sunday, July 3, from 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m. There will be Elvis-themed fireworks on July 3 and the Graceland Mansion will be lit in red, white and blue all weekend long.
actionnews5.com

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor

(Stacker) - What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness. Memphis features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new...
Tennessee Lookout

Madison County "culture war" is a fight worth having

Since the beginning of time, relationships between humans have existed in many other forms and fashions other than monogamous, heterosexual affiliations.  Until recently, however, those relationships were not equally recognized from a legal perspective or carried the same weight of acceptance from a broad portion of society.  The strides that have been made over the […] The post Madison County "culture war" is a fight worth having appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
1428elm.com

All the guests coming to Joe Bob's Drive-In Jamboree in July

The Last Drive-In host Joe Bob Briggs has a lot of fans (AKA "Drive-In Mutants"), and those living in Tennessee are getting some extra love very soon. That love will take the shape of the second annual Joe Bob's Drive-In Jamboree, which is three days of films, guests, live music and the usual hijinks we expect from Shudder's The Last Drive-in with Joe Bob Briggs.
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores June 14-20

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG's Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: El Patron Authentic Mexican […]
actionnews5.com

Hundreds show to 3rd annual Shop Black Festival

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunday was the third annual Juneteenth Shop Black Festival, where over 100 black-owned businesses set up shop for a large crowd of supporters. For this event, the June heat wasn't stopping this celebration of Juneteenth, as a lines packed booths and food lines. "It's so...
actionnews5.com

Five planets will align this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Get ready for a parade of planets to appear this month. This will be a rare event with five-planets aligning along with the crescent moon. Mercury, Venus, the moon, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn will align on June 24th early in the morning before sunrise at 3:35 a.m. central. There will also be chances to catch the planets on the morning of the 23rd and the morning of the 25th. It will actually be six planets aligning as Uranus will sit just to the left of Mars, but it's very hard to spot.
actionnews5.com

Memphis area may experience high ozone levels

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department has issued a "Code Orange Air Quality Forecast Advisory" for June 20 for the Memphis area. This means the ozone levels are predicted to exceed the eight- hour air quality standards. Hot temperatures combined with little to no cloud cover,...
earmilk.com

8 Ball & MJG share new release "They Don't Love You" [Video]

Legendary Memphis, Tennessee duo 8Ball & MJG are back on the field with a brand new single "They Don't Love You" that further cements their long-lasting impact on the game. From the early 90's and 2000's until the present, they have collaborated with almost everyone in the game, and are still kicking with the same hunger as when they started. The new single, produced by MJG, himself goes back to their Memphis roots with its warm textures, lush wah-wah guitars, and laid-back funky drums, while the rappers drop a myriad of gems on loyalty, deceit, and the dangers of flattery. Both emcees set the tone with the opening hook which explains the theme leading to 8Ball's reflective verse about his experiences with fair-weather friends who only come around when they need something. MJG makes his feelings known in the second verse with his uniquely animated flow as he quickly points out how easy people will turncoat to get. What they need without thinking twice. In the end, the duo hopes listeners will absorb the message within to discern between true and fake friends.
actionnews5.com

Fathers celebrated with car show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A special celebration at a Memphis church was all about cars and dads. Gracelife Pentecostal Church held it's first ever Father's Day Car Show today. The car show included dozens vintage cars. There was also grilled food, music and raffles throughout the day. The...
KTBS

Former Wildcat Emmanuel Akot heads to Memphis

Former UA guard Emmanuel Akot has found a third college home for his super senior season, announcing via On3 and Instagram on Sunday that he has committed to Memphis. Once a five-star recruit out of Manitoba and Utah's Wasatch Academy, Akot played a reserve role as a freshman for the Wildcats in 2017-18 before opting to transfer in the middle of the 2018-19 season. He then went to Boise State but had to sit out the rest of 2018-19 and all of 2019-20 before playing two seasons for the Broncos.
WATN Local Memphis

New ice cream shop opens in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kaye's Pints and Scoops is a new ice cream shop that opened last month in Whitehaven. Owner Kiamesha Wilson began making homemade ice cream for family and friends during the pandemic. This led to an overwhelming response for Wilson's product, and led her to opening her...
WREG

Rising Memphis-area rent may be here to stay

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Memphis and across the nation, call it a sign of the time for tenants as rent increases and soars through the roof. Carter Group Realtors manages about 50 apartment units. Owner Steven R. Ford said he knows many Memphians are struggling and they have avoided passing on excessive rent hikes. "When […]
WREG

Airways and Lamar blocked by wreck

UPDATE: As of 8:30 am, the intersection is cleared and traffic is moving normally. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers will need to find an alternate route early Monday morning after a wreck blocked both directions of Airways and Lamar Ave at Park Ave. Information is still coming in at this time. WREG will update as more […]
WREG

Highest-paying jobs in Memphis that don't require a college degree

From the moment they arrive on campus, today's high school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, and coaches. While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students' future careers, it's not necessary for […]
