Whether known as Osage Orange, Bois D’arc, Horse Apple, or Hedge Apple Tree, Maclura pomifera has many human uses. A member of the mulberry family, this plant was used by Native Americans and promoted for use by European settlers beginning in the early 1800s. Although not typically found in the lower coastal regions of our Gulf states, its most prominent feature (its fruit) makes it stand out when found.

