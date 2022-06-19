ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midlothian, VA

MORNING RESET: Top 10 Take on Championship Sunday on the James River

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. – So far, at Toyota Stop 5 Presented by PowerStop Brakes, the James River has proved itself as quite the fishery. Before the tournament, many said that the fishing has dramatically improved over the years and the results showed that every day. Quality bags were the norm and each...

Severe storm leaves trail of damage in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A severe storm that prompted a “Destructive Warning” struck Central Virginia on Wednesday afternoon causing damage and power outages. In North Chesterfield, a tree heavily damaged a home on Swan Drive. In Richmond, a building had its roof ripped off near Broad Street and...
RICHMOND, VA
Group Camp 7 historical highway marker unveiled

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Group Camp 7 historical highway marker was unveiled Tuesday at Pocahontas State Park. Group Camp 7 was built in the 1930s for the use of African Americans and is part of the Swift Creek Recreational Demonstration Area. “The campground, constructed by the Civilian Conservation Corps...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
Next development deadline looms for new Richmond ballpark

As 2025 will be here before we know it, many Minor League Baseball teams are in the final stages of planning to meet the MLB ballpark specs–including the Richmond Flying Squirrels (Double-A; Eastern League), in the end run for a new Richmond ballpark. To say what a long, strange...
RICHMOND, VA
The Obelisk Presents: Alabama Thunderpussy Reunion Show Dec. 3 w/ Suplecs & Loud Night

The story of Richmond, Virginia’s Alabama Thunderpussy — whose moniker has not aged well but could definitely be worse — is long and has enough struggle and triumph, ups, downs, comings, goings, etc., to be fully human. Their last album was 2007’s Open Fire, which introduced their third frontman, Kyle Thomas, known for his work in Exhorder and as of 2012, vocalist for Chicago doom legends Trouble for the second time. Prior to that album’s sharper, more metallic take (which seemed at the time like a new start rather than the swansong it became), ATP helped define a path for post-C.O.C. Southern heavy rock, records like 1998’s Rise Again and 1999’s River City Revival — and I’ll add 2000’s Constellation to the list, just because I’ve always dug it — basking in a burl that bands still emulate and putting the double-guitar outfit in league with the stoner rock of the day through releasing on Frank Kozik‘s Man’s Ruin imprint.
RICHMOND, VA
Layoffs At The Richmond-Times Dispatch And The State of Local News In Danville, Virginia And Beyond – Mike Swanson

This month, Richmond’s Style Weekly ran an article titled The Incredible Shrinking Richmond-Times Dispatch. The Lee Enterprises owned newspaper has lost one third of its staff since last November. The article interviewed some of those who had been laid off by the corporate bosses and some that remain. The newspaper had served as a major flagship regional newspaper in not only the state of Virginia, but the American South for most of the twentieth century, but as the Style Weekly author writes, “For the past two decades, as the business of American newspapers has contracted and ceded ground to the digital age, a refrain from management has become commonplace in newsrooms: ‘Do more with less.’ Like most dailies, the RTD has slowly shed staff for years, with reporters straining to cover multiple beats and editors picking up additional duties, including extra weekend and night shifts, to make up for lost positions.”
DANVILLE, VA
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Amelia, Amherst, Appomattox, Bath, Brunswick, Buckingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 14:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Amelia; Amherst; Appomattox; Bath; Brunswick; Buckingham; Campbell; Caroline; Charles City; Charlotte; Chesterfield; City of Buena Vista; City of Colonial Heights; City of Emporia; City of Franklin; City of Hampton; City of Hopewell; City of Lexington; City of Lynchburg; City of Newport News; City of Petersburg; City of Poquoson; City of Richmond; City of Williamsburg; Cumberland; Dinwiddie; Essex; Fluvanna; Gloucester; Goochland; Greensville; Halifax; Hanover; Henrico; Isle of Wight; James City; King William; King and Queen; Louisa; Lunenburg; Mecklenburg; Middlesex; New Kent; Nottoway; Powhatan; Prince Edward; Prince George; Richmond; Rockbridge; Southampton; Surry; Sussex; Westmoreland; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 401 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VA . VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AMELIA AMHERST APPOMATTOX BATH BRUNSWICK BUCKINGHAM CAMPBELL CAROLINE CHARLES CITY CHARLOTTE CHESTERFIELD CUMBERLAND DINWIDDIE ESSEX FLUVANNA GLOUCESTER GOOCHLAND GREENSVILLE HALIFAX HANOVER HENRICO ISLE OF WIGHT JAMES CITY KING AND QUEEN KING WILLIAM LOUISA LUNENBURG MECKLENBURG MIDDLESEX NEW KENT NOTTOWAY POWHATAN PRINCE EDWARD PRINCE GEORGE RICHMOND ROCKBRIDGE SOUTHAMPTON SURRY SUSSEX WESTMORELAND YORK VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE BUENA VISTA COLONIAL HEIGHTS EMPORIA FRANKLIN HAMPTON HOPEWELL LEXINGTON LYNCHBURG NEWPORT NEWS PETERSBURG POQUOSON RICHMOND WILLIAMSBURG
AMELIA COUNTY, VA

