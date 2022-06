Chun In-gee has set a blistering pace at the Women’s PGA Championship, hitting an eight-under-par 64 to equal the lowest opening round in tournament history. The two-time major winner took the early clubhouse lead with a score only posted three times before in the event, and also set the new course record at Congressional Country Club. The last player to open the Women’s PGA Championship with a 64 was Nicole Castrale in 2006.

