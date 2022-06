The Oregon Ducks have done incredibly well when it comes to the recruitment of 4-star cornerback Caleb Presley, and it appears that things could end up paying off before long. Presley, who is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 9 CB and No. 78 player in the 2023 class, was high school teammates with 5-star OT Josh Conerly, who arrived on campus to start is Oregon career with the Ducks this last week. Presley is also ranked as the No. 2 player in the state of Washington.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO