ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Wildfire in southern New Jersey grows to about 12,000 acres

By Susannah Cullinane, Michelle Watson
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A wildfire in southern New Jersey grew to at least 12,000 acres in size on Monday and is 70% contained, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 7

Viva Satire!
3d ago

Wildfires caused by Extreme Weather due to manmade pollution accelerated Climate Change, which is denied byStooges of the Oil and Coal Industry. ""Exxon Knew about Climate Change almost 40 years ago-A new investigation shows the oil company understood the science before it became a public issue and spent millions to promote misinformationBy Shannon Hall on October 26, 2015- Scientific American.

Reply
2
Blanko
3d ago

praying for all you fighters of fire🙏 praying it will be contained soon. Any help needed I am ready to help fight! 💪

Reply
3
Related
94.3 The Point

Huge 13,000+ acre NJ wildfire nearly contained, largest in 15 years

The smell of smoke continues to linger across much of New Jersey as the Mullica River wildfire has nearly been contained. The Mullica River wildfire remains 95% contained as of Wednesday morning, according to the NJ Forest Fire Service. 13,500 acres have burned so far. The New Jersey Forest Fire Service said that the fire will not consume more than a projected 15,175-acre containment area.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Philly

Wildfire In Wharton State Forest In South Jersey Burns At Least 13,500 Acres, Forces Several Closures

WHARTON STATE FOREST, N.J. (CBS) — Crews are fighting fire with fire as they work to contain a massive wildfire at Wharton State Forest in Burlington and Atlantic Counties. The fire began around 10 a.m. Sunday in Burlington County and has reached 13,500 acres in size as of Tuesday, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said. The fire is 85% contained. WILDFIRE UPDATE: Wharton State Forest – Mullica River Fire@njdepforestfire continues to make substantial progress in containing a wildfire in Wharton State Forest -Washington, Shamong, Hammonton & Mullica Townships- which has reached 13,500 acres in size and is 85% contained. pic.twitter.com/zrukHezWJM — New...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
nunewsindustry.com

Wildfire in Southern New Jersey Increased to more than 7,000 acres

A wildfire in Southern New Jersey has swiftly increased to 7,200 acres in size and 45% contained, as per New Jersey Forest Fire Service. Firefighters are fighting the growing blaze at Wharton State Forest across four townships- Washington, Hammonton, Mullica, and Shamong. As of Sunday, the size of the fire...
ENVIRONMENT
Lite Rock 96.9

WOW! Did You Catch The Funnel That Formed Near Vineland, NJ?

South Jersey residents will tell you that it seems like funnels are forming in the southern Garden State skies more often than usual over the past few years. It's normal for the Garden State to see one or two tornados every year, and while one of the most recent sightings of a funnel wasn't declared a tornado, it was still pretty wild to watch as it formed and moved throughout the southeastern portions of Gloucester and Cumberland Counties.
VINELAND, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern New Jersey#Wildfire#Weather#Kyw#Wharton State Forest
WGAL

Severe weather could bring flooding to parts of central Pennsylvania

The WGAL News 8 Storm Team has made it an ALERT evening. Thunderstorms could bring heavy down pours and strong winds across the Susquehanna Valley into this evening. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m. Flood watch. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch between...
ENVIRONMENT
92.7 WOBM

This Ocean County Diner Ranks as One of the Best in New Jersey

We see so many "lists" these days and many include food. We see a bunch of reports detailing the best places to eat not only here in Ocean County, but around the Garden State. The latest list we have to talk about is one that was recently highlighted by Patch concerning the best diners here in New Jersey. According to this article, one local diner in Ocean County made the list of best in Jersey.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Stunning Footage Of 3 Virginia Twisters Captured By Residents

Three tornados touched down in Virginia causing widespread damage Thursday, June 16, and locals got the footage on camera. One was captured on video by Rev Ben Knotts, who shared the footage on Facebook. NOVA Storm Chasing, a weather-centric photographer, also captured the twisters in several photos. The first tornado...
VIRGINIA STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy