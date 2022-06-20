ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
America is on edge, and that's bad news for the White House

By Stephen Collinson
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
If Americans are "really, really down," as President Joe Biden suggests, it's hardly...

Robert Emerson
2d ago

The problem for the country is that policy has been hijacked by a radical leftist minority. Their policies are only popular with the 20% radical left. But we are stuck with these policies for now. Nothing has been more damaging than the green new deal policies and the war on fossil fuels and our conventional energy industry. This combined with the excessive covid relief packages have put us in a bad place with the economy, gas prices, inflation, stock market and a looming recession. The logical first answer is to totally unleash our energy industry but these radicals refuse to do this. It might take until 2024 until we can get policy straightened out and start to get back on track. We are reliving the 1976-1980 Carter years all over again.

Justin Smith
3d ago

Biden is busy falling off his bike cause he spotted a kid to sniff.

Vladimir Putin
Jennifer Granholm
Jamal Khashoggi
Joe Biden
Janet Yellen
Brett Kavanaugh
