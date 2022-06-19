ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, NH

72-foot yacht goes up in flames in the Piscataqua River

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Castle (WGME) — A 72-foot yacht went up in flames in the Piscataqua River in...

Portland man drowns after raft flips on East Outlet of Moosehead Lake

The Maine Dept. of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife says a 40-year-old Portland man drowned after his fishing raft overturned on the East Outlet of Moosehead Lake. The department announced the death of Truc Huynh on Sunday. Officials say Huynh was fishing with a friend Saturday on the East Outlet, which...
PORTLAND, OR
Police in Biddeford are searching for a missing teen

Police in Biddeford are searching for a missing teen. 14-year-old Jacoby Muise was last seen on Sunday evening. Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the teen. Muise is 5’11” and 145 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He may be wearing black sweat pants, a blue champion sweatshirt and white sneakers. He also has a blue-and white tie-dyed Boston Red Sox baseball cap with him.
BIDDEFORD, ME
Bomb threat at Maine Medical Center forces temporary stoppage of visitation

A bomb threat to Maine Medical Center in Portland on Sunday, causing the hospital to temporarily halt all visits to patients. The threat has since been cleared. On Sunday at 3 P.M, hospital officials say they received a bomb threat to their switchboard. When the threat was received, the hospital halted all visits to patients, but did not evacuate the hospital. Portland and Maine state police were brought into the area to help sweep the hospital to ensure there were no active threats, which took just over 3 hours. At 6:20 P.M the same evening, the hospital announced that the area had been safely cleared and that patient visitation could resume.
PORTLAND, ME
New Castle, NH
New Hampshire State
Portland residents may face another minimum wage vote

Portland voters may again be asked to consider raising the minimum wage. According to the Portland Press Herald, the city council’s housing and economic development committee discussed the issue on Tuesday, though it has yet to come up with a specific recommendation. “Whether or not we hit the deadline to get this on the ballot or not, I do still think it’s a really important conversation that we should be having and this is an opportunity for the public to engage,” Councilor Andrew Zarro told the Press Herald on Tuesday night.
PORTLAND, OR

