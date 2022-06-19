ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Luzerne County Council planning to fund another road repair

By Jennifer Learn-Andes
 3 days ago
Luzerne County Courthouse

Luzerne County Council may use $1.86 million of its remaining $96.3 million in federal American Rescue Plan funding to redo deteriorated, county-owned Sweet Valley Road in Ross Township.

County officials have said most of the American Rescue funding cannot be used for road rehabilitation, with the exception of a category known as “lost revenue” that is more discretionary and based on the dollar amount of receipts the county lost as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Approximately $4 million of $8.9 million is still available in the lost revenue category for council to allocate, officials have said. Prior allocations from this category included funding for county prison and information technology projects. Council also voted last month to use $600,000 to redo county-owned Kirby Avenue in Fairview Township, largely due to resident complaints about the poor condition of that road.

Council Chairwoman Kendra Radle said during last week’s work session that she and other council members want to “keep moving on road projects” and asked county Interim Operational Services Division Head Lawrence Plesh for suggestions on another one that could be tackled within the lost revenue allotment.

The 3.1-mile stretch of Sweet Valley was selected from Plesh’s top three options because it was the most affordable at this time, Radle said. Council must vote at a future meeting for the project to proceed.

Plesh said the other two suggested options were 6.6-mile Hobbie Road in Dorrance and Hollenback townships, which would cost an estimated $3.96 million, and 4.2-mile St. Mary’s Road, located in the same municipalities, estimated at $2.52 million.

Litigation

Council approved two litigation settlements last week.

The first, approved unanimously, resolved litigation filed against the county in 2015 by family members of the late Marla Hunter alleging she suffered harassment by a supervisor during her county employment and that “such actions and failure of the county to act and rectify the situation led to Ms. Hunter’s death,” the agenda said.

The family did not seek payment. Instead, the $10,000 settlement must be used to produce a two-hour educational production on diversity, with a focus on LGBTQ issues and anti-bullying, the county resolution said. This production must be presented to all county employees within 60 days of its completion, it said.

In the second settlement, approved by all council members except Stephen J. Urban, the county will pay $5,000 to close out litigation Laurie Hughes filed against the county and Wilkes-Barre in the county Court of Common Pleas in 2019 related to injuries allegedly sustained on the sidewalk and Water Street in front of the county prison, the county resolution said.

New committees

Radle announced council appointments to two new council committees last week.

The first is a review committee to work with the administration on proposed leases, tax break programs and contracts before they are brought to the full council for consideration. This committee was suggested by the county law division to obtain council feedback earlier in the planning and negotiation process.

Councilman Carl Bienias III will chair the review committee, and newly appointed Councilman Matthew Mitchell will be vice chair. Council members LeeAnn McDermott and Tim McGinley also will serve on the committee.

The second is an infrastructure committee to focus on issues related to development in the county.

It will be chaired by Councilman Brian Thornton, and John Lombardo will serve as vice chair. Radle and Councilman Kevin Lescavage also will be on the committee.

Prison work

The county is seeking bids for a masonry wall restoration project at the county prison on Water Street in Wilkes-Barre.

In addition to addressing the top of the parapet walls at various locations, the project will include roofing modifications and aluminum capping, the administration said.

The project will be covered by the federal American Rescue Plan funding.

Bids are due at 10:30 a.m. on July 7. Information is posted under the purchasing department section at luzernecounty.org .

