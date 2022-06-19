June 19: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Brooklyn Women’s Exchange (BWE) has signed a lease for the store-front space at 137 Montague St. After an extensive search, BWE was connected to the Calfa brothers, owners of Lassen and Hennigs and the space at 137 Montague, by Erika Belsey Worth of the BHA. While discussing possible retailers for the space with Erika, Tom said “What I really want is the Brooklyn Women’s Exchange.” The extensive renovations of the space should be complete by early September 2022 for the Opening Celebration of this new location of BWE. BWE President Ann Aurigemma says, “The Brooklyn Women’s Exchange has occupied two other spaces on Montague Street in our 168 year history and we are very excited to be back! We hope our new location will provide greater visibility for our hand crafted products and an enhanced connection with our community.” Kate Chura, executive director, Montague Street Business Improvement District said “We’re excited to welcome Brooklyn Women’s Exchange, the oldest remaining Women’s Exchange in the country, back to Montague Street, Brooklyn’s first business corridor. We look forward to their grand opening this Fall, and to the unique crafts and gifts they’ll offer Montague Street shoppers.”

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO