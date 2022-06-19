ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

June 19: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Brooklyn Daily Eagle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleON THIS DAY IN 1927, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “Although Brooklyn is one of the most progressive industrial sections of the country and is steadily expanding commercially, it is maintaining its place as the home boro of the metropolis. Its transit system — subways, elevated roads, trolley lines and bridges...

brooklyneagle.com

nypressnews.com

Does Eric Adams Own This Brooklyn Apartment? It’s Complicated.

During his successful campaign for mayor last year, Eric Adams was dogged by a gnawing ethical question concerning his failure to disclose ownership of a Brooklyn apartment. On Wednesday, Mr. Adams had an opportunity to clarify his real estate entanglements and put the issue to rest. But instead of clearing up the matter, the mayor only sowed more confusion.
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn historian to revive Brooklyn Dodger memories

Brooklyn Borough Historian Ron Schweiger, a former president of the Brooklyn College Alumni Association and a past president of the Society of Old Brooklynites, will be the keynote speaker as the society commemorates its 142nd anniversary on Sunday at the Bay Ridge Manor — and the topic will be the Brooklyn Dodgers.
BROOKLYN, NY
vervetimes.com

Broadway Drops Theater Mask Mandate As Stars Fall Sick With COVID

Broadway theaters in New York will drop coronavirus mask mandates for audience members starting July 1, the industry trade group Broadway League announced Tuesday. “The owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theatres in New York City will keep masking mandates in place at all Broadway theatres through June 30, and will adopt a ‘mask optional’ policy for the month of July,” the announcement stated. “Audience members are still encouraged to wear masks in theaters.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNET

Best Internet Providers in New York City

Shopping for internet in New York City? As with nearly everything in "the city that never sleeps," you're likely to have more options at hand than most. In fact, 94% of New York City residents have at least three broadband providers to choose from, as fiber-optic, cable, fixed wireless and now 5G connections run throughout most of the city. With more than a couple of internet service providers in your area, it can be a challenge to find the best internet provider for your home, but hopefully this page will help you discover and narrow down your internet options in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
viewing.nyc

[WATCH] The Plan To Literally Expand New York City

What if we added the equivalent of over 1300 football fields to the tip of Manhattan? This was the proposal of a recent op-ed in The New York Times - increasing the size of the borough by about 12% in order to mitigate two of its most pressing problems. There’s evidence from all over the world that doing this can be a useful technique for crowded ocean-side cities. But the process to do so - reclaiming land from the ocean - is rife with potential downsides. So is this a proportional response to gigantic problems? Or a zany harebrained scheme that’ll do more harm than good?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkfamily.com

10 Best Amusement Parks for Kids In and Around NYC

10 Best Amusement Parks for Kids In and Around NYC. Nothing screams summer more than spending time at an amusement park with the whole family. Luckily for us New Yorkers, we have a ton of parks located both in and around the city that will make for a perfect day trip!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 912 Broadway in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 912 Broadway, an eight-story mixed-use building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Zproekt Architecture and developed by Broadway Stockton LLC, the structure yields 81 residences and 13,089 square feet of commercial space. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 25 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $85,680 to $187,330.
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn Women’s Exchange announces relocation to Montague Street

Brooklyn Women’s Exchange (BWE) has signed a lease for the store-front space at 137 Montague St. After an extensive search, BWE was connected to the Calfa brothers, owners of Lassen and Hennigs and the space at 137 Montague, by Erika Belsey Worth of the BHA. While discussing possible retailers for the space with Erika, Tom said “What I really want is the Brooklyn Women’s Exchange.” The extensive renovations of the space should be complete by early September 2022 for the Opening Celebration of this new location of BWE. BWE President Ann Aurigemma says, “The Brooklyn Women’s Exchange has occupied two other spaces on Montague Street in our 168 year history and we are very excited to be back! We hope our new location will provide greater visibility for our hand crafted products and an enhanced connection with our community.” Kate Chura, executive director, Montague Street Business Improvement District said “We’re excited to welcome Brooklyn Women’s Exchange, the oldest remaining Women’s Exchange in the country, back to Montague Street, Brooklyn’s first business corridor. We look forward to their grand opening this Fall, and to the unique crafts and gifts they’ll offer Montague Street shoppers.”
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Here are the top 10 best neighborhoods to live on Staten Island, according to new ranking

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island has a reputation for always being the “forgotten” borough — and a new ranking continues to prove that. Niche recently ranked the best places to live across the United States, providing a comprehensive assessment of the overall livability of an area. It takes into account several key factors of a location, such as the quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics, and access to amenities.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
bkreader.com

Black, Latina trans community celebrates Juneteenth

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A grassroots organization serving the transgender and gender non-conforming community is bringing community together while celebrating Black history this Juneteenth. Latravious Collins is the executive director and co-founder of the Brooklyn GHOST Project, which stands for Guiding and Helping Others Survive Transition. “As a Black...
BROOKLYN, NY

