ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Alaska Airlines flight attendant proposes to pilot on Pride flight to LA

By Nexstar Media Wire, Travis Schlepp
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JUVHG_0gFtcLbe00

( KTLA ) – Two Alaska Airlines employees are now engaged after one popped the question 30,000 feet in the air during a special flight from San Francisco to Los Angeles.

Veronica Rojas, a flight attendant at Alaska, proposed to her girlfriend, Alejandra Moncayo, a pilot for the carrier, on Wednesday during an Alaska Airlines flight aboard the company’s Pride in the Sky plane.

The two met on board an Alaska Airlines flight in 2020.

When Rojas got the idea to propose in the air, she contacted the higher-ups at the airline who were more than willing to make sure the proposal went off without a hitch.

Brands supporting the LGBTQ community during Pride Month

On Wednesday, Rojas asked Moncayo to accompany her on a quick trip from San Francisco to L.A., which happened to be on board the Pride plane.

During the flight, Rojas dropped to one knee and proposed to her girlfriend over the PA system.

Moncayo said yes.

The romance continued once the plane landed. As the newly engaged couple deplaned and headed towards the gate, Moncayo then proposed herself. Neither Rojas nor airline officials knew Moncayo had been planning to propose as well.

The double-proposal comes during Pride Month, and coincides with the one-year anniversary of the debut of Alaska’s Pride in the Sky plane.

In the end, it wasn’t just the couple who felt the love on the flight. In honor of the special proposal, Alaska awarded every person on the plane free tickets for a future Alaska flight, the airline said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Society
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Alaska State
Los Angeles, CA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Pilot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alaska Airlines"
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Live webcam stream captures Miami plane crash

A live streaming webcam captured the moments when a jetliner from Red Air Flight crash-landed and caught fire on a Miami International Airport runway on Tuesday.PTZtv’s Miami Airport Cam showed the plane skidding through the tarmac before coming to stop in the grassy area.First responders from the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue could be seen reaching the site of the crash as soon as the plane, carrying 126 passengers, came to a halt. At least three passengers travelling on the plane from Santo Domingo to Miami were injured in the incident.In the video shared with CBS News, at least three fire...
MIAMI, FL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy