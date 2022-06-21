Milton's state baseball title fitting way to cap off 2022 spring sports season

I can’t think of a better way to cap off a productive and successful high school springs sports season than with a state title.

And that’s exactly what Milton’s baseball team did.

The Red Hawks won the program’s first state title in their first appearance with a dominating 11-1 win over Bay Port in the WIAA Division 1 state championship game.

And although Mother Nature did her best to wreck the first month of the spring sports calendar with an abundance of snow, rain and temperatures more fit for the middle of January then April, games, matches and competitions were held, and many times, at a high level.

Lets take a look back at the achievements of area teams and athletes knowing the 2023 high school football season is less than two months away.

Baseball

Milton took top honors with its improbable state title run, but several area teams flourished this spring.

The Red Hawks lost their last four regular-season games and seemed headed for a quick postseason exit before righting the ship in the postseason. Milton defeated four straight Classic Eight Conference opponents before disposing of Hartland Arrowhead and Greendale in state quarterfinal and semifinal games and overpowering Bay Port in the championship game. It’s tough to pick a hero out of the bunch because everybody in the lineup seemed to contribute at some point during the postseason either at the plate or on the mound.

Milton’s state title was the school’s first since the girls swim team won the Division 2 state crown in 2011.

The Rock Valley Conference had a very productive season, capped off by Jefferson’s runner-up finish in Division 2 at state.

Jeff Clowes put together another masterful coaching performance at Beloit Turner, leading the Trojans to the Rock Valley title. A ridiculously loaded sectional cost Turner a chance to compete at state.

Edgerton tied Jefferson for second place in the conference and lost to a very good Madison Edgewood team in a regional title game.

Janesville Craig was second in the Big Eight Conference behind state participant Sun Prairie.

Softball

Again, it was Milton that stole the spotlight. The Red Hawks, behind the right arm of junior-to-be Gwen Baker, qualified for the Division 1 state tournament with an impressive postseason run.

Baker did not allow a run in the two regional and two sectional games, including a brilliant 1-0 win over top-seeded Burlington in a sectional final.

Unfortunately, the Red Hawks ran into a loaded Sun Prairie team in a state quarterfinal game and saw their season come to an end.

Janesville Parker won its first regional title in almost 20 years. With only two seniors in the starting lineup, the Vikings should be primed for success the next couple of seasons.

Orfordville Parkview finished only fifth in the Trailways South Conference but rattled off three straight wins to win a Division 4 regional before losing to eventual state runner-up Horicon in a sectional semifinal game.

Track and field

Camden Combs was the area star. The 2022 Beloit Turner graduate won the Division 2 long jump, was third in the triple jump and fifth in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes.

Clinton’s Sylvia Johansen did not earn her second state title in the Division 2 100, but the recent graduate still holds the state record in the event. She finished second at state this year, and her winning time of 11.95 in 2019 remains the Division 2 state record.

Janesville Craig’s Rylee Coleman finished second in the Division 1 girls 800-meter run for the second straight year.

Turner’s Rachel Cleaver took first in the girls 100-, 400- and 800-meter wheelchair races and was also the champion in shot put.

Boys golf

Trey Oswald was a model of consistency in winning the WIAA Division 3 state title. The 2022 Orfordville Parkview graduate shot rounds of 75-75 on the difficult Blackwolf Run course to win the title by two shots. Oswald was the runner-up in Division 3 in 2021.

Janesville Craig built a foundation for a strong future by qualifying for the state meet in Divison 1. The Cougars, with four sophomores and a freshman in the lineup, finished 10th at the state meet. Bryce Sullivan, Wyatt Marshall, Easton Haworth, Alex Falligant and Kyle Chrostowski all return for the Cougars next season.

Edgerton made its fourth straight state appearance and finished sixth in Division 2. Three of the Crimson Tide’s top five golfers return next season.

Girls soccer

Evansville had a strong season under head coach Brandon Jerstad. The Blue Devils were the Rock Valley Conference runner-up behind Division 3 state runner-up McFarland and finished the season with a 19-3 record and a regional title.

Elkhorn finished third in the tough Southern Lakes Conference and advanced to a Division 2 regional final game.