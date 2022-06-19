ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes: AFC title game collapse vs. Bengals ‘my worst playoff football’

fanrecap.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he’s trying to learn from a rough second half against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship,...

fanrecap.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sportico

Deshaun Watson’s 20 Settlements May Be Too Late to Dodge NFL Suspension

Click here to read the full article. Attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing plaintiffs in 24 lawsuits filed against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for alleged sexual misconduct in massage therapy, announced on Tuesday that 20 of the lawsuits have been tentatively settled. He did not reveal terms of the settlements, which will need approval by Harris County (Texas) Judge Rabeea Collier. “We are working through the paperwork,” Buzbee said in a statement, “related to those settlements.” He added that he is proud to have represented the women who, he says, “have endured vile criticism and fanatical ignorance . . ....
NFL
Yardbarker

Two-time Pro Bowler Dont’a Hightower could solidify Packers' pass rush

The Green Bay Packers have a two-headed monster at their OLB position. Rashan Gary is no longer a secret in this league, he has established himself as one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. Preston Smith played so well in 2021 that he earned himself a five-year extension worth $53.5 million. He can make $75 million total between his current deal and his extension.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Thinking Of Shannon Sharpe After Heartbreaking News

Earlier this week, former Ravens defensive tackle Tony Siragusa passed away at the age of 55. His former teammate, Shannon Sharpe, posted a heartfelt video for "Goose" on Twitter. “I’m heartbroken,” Sharpe said in a video. “To say this is unexpected would be an understatement of 2022 for me. I’m...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
The Spun

Jon Gruden's Lawyer Reacts To What Roger Goodell Said Today

Former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and his attorneys have been keeping an eye on today's NFL congressional testimony. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell testified in D.C. today regarding the situation involving the Washington Commanders and owner Daniel Snyder. Adam Hosmer-Henner, Gruden's lawyer, released a statement this afternoon saying...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy