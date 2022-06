The new “Onserena” doubles team made it two from two at the Rothesay International Eastbourne on Wednesday with Serena Williams able to fire a warning to her rivals with numerous flashes of brilliance.A 6-2 6-4 win over Shuko Aoyama and Chan Hao-ching was sealed in just over an hour on Centre Court to put the makeshift pair two more victories away from lifting silverware on the south coast.Williams produced several aces and winners, especially at the net, despite shadows gathering at Devonshire Park to show the 23-time grand-slam champion may just be a contender at SW19 next week.“Oh yeah, I...

TENNIS ・ 1 HOUR AGO