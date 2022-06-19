Making the most of your 1,000 months

A vicious band with a disarmingly innocent sounding name, Candy are on the front lines of hardcore’s continuing merger into electronics-addled industrial terror. Formed in 2017 in Richmond, Virginia, the group delivered a real motherfucker of an opening statement with the following year’s Good to Feel, a relentlessly intense scrum of old-school hardcore analog bruising given a razor-sharp upgrade through contemporary metal. As a pure distillation of guitar-driven punk taken to rabid, unrelentingly aggressive extremes, it’s an overwhelming experience to take—even in its relatively brief duration of 18 minutes. But as a precursor for the future-thrash mayhem on sophomore album Heaven Is Here, it’s a template for even more arresting applications of engineered venom.
