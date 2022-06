Whether you’d like it or not, snakes are pretty common in Florida. So, it’s not a surprise anymore if you find one in a yard, a golf course, a park, a garage, or even in a house if you’re living here or just visiting. Florida serves as home to about 46 species of native snakes, with only six of those being considered venomous. Although they seem to be a lot, most snakes here aren’t a threat to humans and are not venomous.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO