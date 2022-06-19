ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dramatic moment ute driver appears to attempt to mow down three men in hotel car park before crashing into a fence

By Tita Smith
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Shocking footage has emerged of a driver appearing to attempt to mow down a man in a hotel car park in the Northern Territory.

A video posted online shows the ute roaring down McMillans Road, in Darwin, towards three men during the early hours of Saturday morning.

As it comes close to hitting the group, the vehicle screeches to a halt then turns around and takes off as the men pelt rocks at the bonnet.

But moments later, the driver returns - swerving into the front area of the Quality Hotel and hitting one of the pedestrians as the men scramble to get out of the way.

The car does not stop, veering back onto the road and speeding away as police vehicles arriving at the scene give chase.

The man who was hit was fortunately not seriously injured.

NT Police said the collision was one of a number of incidents between two feuding families which are now under investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pYfXK_0gFpgrGm00
Shocking footage shows men fighting with the driver of a ute in Darwin during the early hours of Saturday 

'Initial investigations indicate the two family groups were involved in a physical altercation in which sticks and an axe were used causing superficial injuries to a number of people,' they said.

'One family group is then alleged to have driven a stolen motor vehicle at the other group, striking one person who then fled the scene.

'Members of Darwin Traffic Operations arrived moments after the incident and pursued the vehicle, which crashed into a fence. The occupants of the car fled the scene.'

Detective Senior Sergeant Brett Cottier said the intervention by the traffic unit prevented further harm to other road users.

'The stolen vehicle was driving in such an erratic manner that it’s thanks to the quick response of the traffic unit intervening that has ensured no one was seriously injured or killed,' Det SSGT Cottier said.

Detectives from the Crime Command along with members of Darwin Traffic Operations, General Duties, and Crime Scene Examination Unit have been assisting with the investigation.

Detective Senior Sergeant Cottier said the incident on Saturday 'appears to have rolled from one scene to the next'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uwkS8_0gFpgrGm00
The driver takes off but later returns - appearing to mow down one of the men outside a hotel

'Police have identified two more people with injuries suffered from earlier altercations and a trail of destruction caused by the stolen vehicle damaging a hotel, the front of a business and a number of objects in the front carpark,' he said.

A number of persons of interest have been identified by police, and investigations continue.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information which would assist with investigations is urged to contact police on 131 222 or report it via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and reference PROMIS 10036477.

