Point Pleasant Beach takes steps to prevent pop-up parties

Is this going to be your new place for chicken wings? I have seen nothing but amazing reviews about this new wing spot in Monmouth County. For this article, I want to highlight a business that was mentioned in an up-and-coming Facebook group that offers tremendous insight for New Jersey's best wings. This group is called Jersey Wing Joints, and if you are a fan of chicken wings, you need to join the group. Every day people post pictures and reviews about what wings they think are the best in New Jersey. Sometimes people will let you know what not to eat, but all in all it's great recommendations.

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO