An 18-year-old Chantilly man has died from injuries sustained in a crash that occurred June 19 just before 11 p.m. in Oakton, Fairfax County police said. The accident occurred in the 3200 block of Fox Mill Road near Barksdale Drive. The victim, Franklin Aquino, was driving a 2007 Mazda 3 south on Fox Mill Road and as the Mazda crested the hill, Aquino lost control and went off the road to the right, striking a tree.

OAKTON, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO