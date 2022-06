BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s officially the last day of spring with the Summer Solstice arriving on Tuesday. Obviously, it’s been feeling like we’ve been in the midst of summer for a while now, and the week ahead will be no exception. We have a First Alert for humidity gradually on the rise again as well as the drier air loses out the fight with the mugginess. Temperatures drop into the lower 70s tonight, upper 60s northeast. Highs tomorrow in the middle and upper 90s and on Wednesday, highs will be near 100° in several locations. Temperatures will be near record territory and well above the normal high in the upper 80s. The last time Birmingham reached the 100° mark was on October 3, 2019.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO