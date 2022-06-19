ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annastacia Palaszczuk hits back after being dubbed a 'part-time premier' and accused of being 'checked out' as she attends the Logies red carpet with her boyfriend

By Tita Smith
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Annastascia Palaszczuk has shot down claims she is a 'part-time premier' who spends too much time socialising while ironically attending a celebrity event with her boyfriend.

The Queensland Premier's dedication to her role came into question this week after insiders claimed the state's leader had 'checked out' from her job and appeared more interested in going to red carpet events.

But Ms Palaszczuk appeared unfazed by the accusations as she arrived at the TV Week Logie Awards in the Gold Coast with her partner Dr Reza Adib on Sunday night.

Grilled by reporters over the claims, Ms Palaszczuk insisted she was on top of her work load - and visiting high-profile events was 'part of her job'.

'I work seven days a week,' Ms Palaszczuk told 7News.

'I've got a budget coming down, I'm across that, and I'll be back at my desk first thing tomorrow morning.

'And most of these events are on weekends so, we could be at home watching television but we're out here doing the job Queenslanders expect me to be doing.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41MqRe_0gFolA8z00
Annastascia Palaszczuk hit back at critics as she attended the TV Week Logie Awards on Sunday with her boyfriend Dr Reza Adib 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00AP1l_0gFolA8z00
Ms Palaszczuk answered some questions before walking off while being quizzed over whether lobbyists influence her government 

Ms Palaszczuk also responded to advice from Labor stalwart Peter Beattie, who urged her to start a new agenda and prove she still wants to be premier.

The premier claimed her government will 'always have fresh strategies' and is 'absolutely committed to Queensland and creating jobs'.

'When we hand the budget down on Tuesday, watch this space – it's all about health and families and Queensland,' she said.

The interview then abruptly ended when Ms Palaszczuk walked off in response to questions over whether lobbyists had an unfair influence on her government.

Earlier on Sunday, Mr Beattie, who was state premier between 1998 and 2007, warned voters would turn on Ms Palaszczuk if they believed her government had become 'stale'.

'You've got to keep renewing your vision, because if you don't, you get stale and people see you're stale and they will want someone else to have a go,' he told Courier Mail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RwPAo_0gFolA8z00
Ms Palaszczuk and her boyfriend Dr Reza Adib attended the premier of Baz Luhrmann's new film Elvis on June 4
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XwlJD_0gFolA8z00
Labor stalwart Peter Beattie has urged Annastacia Palaszczuk to start a new agenda and prove she still wants to act as premier as rumours swirl she has 'checked out'

'If you've been there a while it gets tougher because people want to see well what are you gonna do.'

Labor insiders claim Ms Palaszczuk has 'checked out' of her role and showed more interest in attending social events than running Queensland.

Ms Palaszczuk and her boyfriend attended the premiere of Baz Luhrmann's new film Elvis on June 4.

The Queensland premier was also spotted letting her hair down at the Strabroke Handicap race day at Eagle Farm last Saturday and will attend the Logie awards on the Gold Coast on Sunday.

'Every time they turn on the news there's another story about some atrocity in the health system,' an insider told The Australian.

'And there she is: out and about again with the doctor. It's not a good look.'

Mr Beattie suggested the premier capitalised on the upcoming 2032 Olympics to introduce an innovation strategy.

He said the jobs in the energy, mining, biotechnology, defence, space, and agriculture industries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lLciQ_0gFolA8z00
Labor insiders claim Ms Palaszczuk has 'checked out' of her role and showed more interest in attending social events than running Queensland (pictured, Reza Adib, Baz Luhrmann and Annastacia Palaszczuk at the Elvis premiere)

'You've got to have a vision and you've got to demonstrate it. And the answer to this is you've got to go out and share it with people and take them with you,' he said.

Ms Palaszczuk could become the longest-serving Labor premier in Queensland since World War II if she leads her party to victory at the next election in 2024.

She would beat the previous nine-year record set by Mr Beattie.

Labor insiders claim Ms Palaszczuk has given too much power to union boss Gary Bullock and won't make any decisions without first consulting him.

