Current Jeopardy! host and Call Me Kat star Mayim Bialik has tested positive for COVID-19, describing her symptoms as “very, very exhausting.”. Bialik revealed her diagnosis on Instagram on Monday, June 20, posting a video on the account for her Bialik Breakdown podcast. “I have COVID, and it’s no joke over here,” she said at the start of the video. She went on to describe the symptoms, saying, “The exhaustion is very special. I had mononucleosis in college, and the exhaustion hits like that, where you cannot be awake. You can try to be awake, but all of a sudden, you need to sleep.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 20 HOURS AGO