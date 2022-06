A New York law that makes it easier to sue gunmakers based on their marketing strategies is viewed as a test case for other states monitoring the outcome. One of the victims in a recent mass shooting on a subway in New York City wants to hold the manufacturer of the shooter's gun accountable for her injuries. For years, a federal law has barred almost all lawsuits against the gun industry. But as Samantha Max of member station WNYC reports, a new state law could change that, at least in New York.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO