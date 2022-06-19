Hamish Blake takes home the Gold Logie after a touching speech as Lisa Wilkinson dedicates her win to Brittany Higgins and Julia Morris torches Tom Gleeson - here's what everyone is talking about
The TV Week Logie Awards ended with a bang, with the Gold Logie Award for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television going to comedian Hamish Blake, who gave a moving speech as he accepted the coveted statuette for the second time.
Also in the running for the award were I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Australia host Julia Morris, MasterChef Australia's Melissa Leong, television host Sonia Kruger, comedian Tom Gleeson, and Home and Away star Ray Meagher.
In his acceptance speech, Hamish joked his Gold Logie counted as three because none were handed out in 2019 and 2020.
He also won the award in 2012, and claimed that he now technically had four Gold Logies.
The television personality thanked his wife, Zoë Foster Blake, and his two children, son Sonny and daughter Rudy.
'My beautiful wife, this is - you don't get to stand up here unless you have amazing people behind you. You're the most amazing of people.
'You stole my look for tonight. I had to quickly find this. Apart from that, I think you do it better anyway. Thank you, honey. And I would also like to thank you know, little shout out to our kids'.
He continued: 'My kids are the favourite of all kids. They can't be here. They got last minute fake IDs and gone clubbing.'
'But I know they will watch this tomorrow when I make them on YouTube,' Hamish joked.
'So to my kids winning an award is nice. But the greatest prize is to be your dad. You're the most important.'
Hamish concluded: 'If you are watching this, you're an insomniac and also somebody that supports Australian TV and we would not be here without you. So thank you to the people at home.'
Despite the thrilling finish, the revamped show suffered a few teething issues.
The who's who of Australian celebrities gathered on the Gold Coast for the glittering event, which got off to a rough start.
Receiving the first award of the night, Hamish Blake was left awkwardly fumbling though his acceptance speech when no one handed him the actual Logie statuette.
Hamish was collecting the Logie for Most Popular Entertainment Program for the show he hosts, Lego Masters, alongside co-star Ryan McNaught.
He joked that he may have to build his own award from Lego, before an usher came dashing out to finally hand the pair their statuette.
Next Karl Stefanovic was left red-faced when presenting an award alongside Chrissie Swan, who sledged him for missing rehearsals earlier in the day.
Chrissie joked, 'I came to rehearsal so I get to do the announcement', to laughter from the crowd.
'I was in cocktails and dreams. Living my best life. Just getting up it,' Karl immediately replied.
Earlier, host Julia Morris took a crack at former Gold Logie winner Tom Gleeson, who was again up for the prize this year.
'We can't legally discuss his Logie win,' she quipped as Tom shot her a stormy look from the audience.
Julia was referring to Tom's very controversial speech back in 2019.
Tom divided the room with his rambling, eight-minute Gold Logie acceptance speech which included several eyebrow-raising comments.
There was a rare and touching performance from Jimmy Barnes, who was joined by his children David Campbell and Mahalia Barnes.
The trio put on a rousing rendition of the classic song Do You Love Me by The Contours.
David and Jimmy's contrasting vocals brought the house down with the pair ending their song to massive applause.
Patti Newtown took part in a moving tribute to her late husband, industry legend Bert Newton.
'Thank you, thank you very much for that beautiful welcome and for this beautiful man of mine, isn't he fabulous! What am I going to do without him!' she began.
'I actually didn't think I was going to be able to do this tonight, because it is still very raw and I will never get over him not being here. But I know he is with me. And here. And he is inside me and my daughter'.
She then showed off a necklace she was wearing which bears Bert's name.
'Lauren had this made for me so I will be wearing this forever around my neck. I will know who I am and when I cannot remember anymore, I will say who's that? It will be Bert,' she continued.
'Lauren and I used to sit with him for hours and hours and we would reminisce about all the wonderful things that he did, because he did do a lot of fabulous things, and we would talk about the people that he met and the shows that he did and how wonderful it was. We were very proud of him because he did go through a lot, and he was very brave and he just never complained.'
She went on: 'He always tried to find something to look forward to. He had something to look forward to it because he knew that Lauren and I and the grandchildren were coming in to see him.
'He had this thing where he would say, "Not everybody lives their dream", but he did, and he loved it, he really did live his dream.
'He started off in television when WIN Television just began. He was 18 when he did his first Tonight Show, The Late Show on Channel 7.
'He compared so many shows, hundreds of shows like IMT and New Faces and of course his 14 years on Good Morning Australia. It was quite an achievement too. But it is funny, the one thing he really loved was this show. The Logies.
'This was his baby. He absolutely loved it because it was a challenge, and he was very lucky to have his Executive Producer Peter Faiman give him the freedom and say to him, take some risks and take a chance, make it your own. And he did.
'He made it his own and the more things that went wrong, the better he felt. You know how many people came up here drunk, getting their awards, it doesn't happen so much now, but in the early days, people came up and said stupid things and he would love it.
'I was terrified that somebody might heckle me here tonight and I thought, don't worry, Bert would love that, that is what he would want. He had another very big love and that was family. He loved his mum and sister and brothers and then came Matthew and Lauren.
'And then he had his six beautiful grandchildren to concentrate on. And to love and adore as they do him. I have been his partner for 57 years, it is a long time. I don't need applause because I have loved every minute of those 57 years.
'He did say to me when we got married, we will have a few ups and downs, but it will never be boring. And he was so right. It was never boring. I think I have been very blessed that he chose me.
'I think that is why we are so pleased that from now on, the award for the Most Popular Presenter is going to be known as the Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter.
'I was only thinking today, if I could just ask him how he feels about this particular award being named in his honour. And I am absolutely certain that he would say, "What? Not the gold?"
'I do want to say thank you for the warmth and the love that Bert has been shown and that beautiful package that we have just seen, it is wonderful, he never wanted to be forgotten,' she concluded.
Tom Gleeson referenced his controversial 2019 Logies speech while presenting an award - and took a pop at Karl Stefanovic while he was at it.
'I have some advice, even if you think you are not going to win tonight, don't start ripping into the red wine. Even if you are really sure you're not going to win,' he said.
'I am not apologising for being drunk, at least I was drunk late at night at an awards ceremony where it belongs,' he continued.
'I wasn't drunk early in the morning on the third-highest rating breakfast show. Am I right Karl Stefanovic? I did it where it belongs!' he joked.
Tom added, addressing Karl: 'By the way, if you win the gold Logie tonight, we will know they have gone back to what they used to be, rigged!'
Tom was presenting alongside Sophie Monk, with the pair exchanging barbs that censors didn't catch in time during the live broadcast.
'He might come off like an a**hole d**khead, but he is actually really lovely,' she said of Tom, who shot back: 'Thank you trash bag.'
International guest Mel B looked absolutely stunning as she introduced singer Calum Scott.
The former Spice Girls star, whose real name is Melanie Brown, said that she told Calum backstage that his music was her 'guilty pleasure'.
Mel looked stunning in a burnt orange dress with a high neckline that clung to her slender physique.
Australian journalist Leigh Sales introduced an emotional memorial performance from comedian Tim Minchin, which was dedicated to people in the industry who passed over the last few years.
Some of those mentioned included Prisoner's Joy Westmore, Home and Away's Dieter Brummer, The Paul Hogan Show's John Cornell, entertainer Jeanne Little, A Country Practice's Lorrae Desmond, and music promoter Michael Gudinski.
Media personality Bert Newton and cricket legend Shane Warne closed out the tribute.
Ada Nicodemou had a bit of a wardrobe malfunction as she glided to the stage to present an award.
Wearing a stunning emerald green frock, the Home and Away star unintentionally flashed her underwear as she walked to the microphone.
The Project was awarded Most Outstanding News Coverage and the show's star Lisa Wilkinson collected the award.
She dedicated her Logie to Brittany Higgins, and gave a moving speech.
'This story is by far the most important work I have ever done. And I knew it from the very first phone call I had early last year with a young woman whose name she told me was Brittany Higgins,' she said.
'Four incredibly intense sleepless weeks later, when our story went to air, the entire country knew the name Brittany Higgins. As Brittany warned me before we went to air, her story would be seen by many of the most powerful people in this country, not as a human problem, but as a political problem,' Lisa continued.
'Brittany Higgins was a political problem. And governments tend to like political problems to go away. But Brittany never did. And the truth is, this honour belongs to Brittany. It belongs to a 26-year-old woman's unwavering courage.
'It belongs to a woman who said "Enough". It belongs to a woman who inspired more than 100,000 thousand similarly pissed exhausted women and men to take to the streets across this country to roar in numbers too big to ignore. Brittany, thank you for trusting me.
'Thank you for helping to change the national conversation. And on behalf of all of the generations of women to come, thank you Brittany for never giving up.'
The biggest honours of the night kicked off, with the Outstanding Actress Logie going to Anna Torv for The Newsreader, who accepted via a video message.
Outstanding Actor went to Richard Roxburgh for his starring role in the series Fires - however there was some amusement that Richard both did not attend the ceremony, nor send a video message.
Most Outstanding Series went to the ABC television show The Newsreader, before Hamish Blake took home the Gold Logie.
Earlier in the night, stars turned out in fine form as they walked the red carpet.
Chrissie Swan, who was recently announced as a new panellist on The Masked Singer Australia, showed off her trim figure in a waist-cinching black gown as she posed for photos on the red carpet.
Actress and model April Rose Pengilly looked beautiful and confident in a dazzling feathered frock that trailed behind as she walked.
Her hair was styled in a sleek top bun and the strapless top featured pink jewels.
Neighbours actress Jacinta Stapleton, 43, appeared flawless after arriving in a pale pink frock with embroidery details that accentuated her waist and a statement single shoulder ruffle.
Former Bachelor Tim Robards and wife Anna Heinrich looked picture perfect as they posed for photos together on the red carpet.
Home and Away star Ada Nicodemou wowed in a green strapless custom gown by Nicky Velani made from Italian silk cotton fabric and features intricate drape details across the bodice.
Styled by Donny Galella, the look featured gold, diamond and emerald earrings from Fairfax & Roberts, Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet, Aquazurra heels and a Bvlgari clutch.
Host Sophie Monk bedazzled in a gorgeous gold dress that complimented her waist and cleavage.
Gold Logie nominee Sonia Kruger (pictured), 56, showed off her age-defying looks as she stunned in a glittering frock with white feather detail and a daring thigh split.
Reporter Angela Bishop was among the first to arrive at the event and stunned in a glamorous navy dress featuring a thigh split and plunging neckline.
The 54-year-old paired the ensemble with blue drop earrings, tan patent platform heels and a silver Yves Saint Laurent evening clutch.
However there were some stars who failed to impress with their red carpet outfits.
Neighbours actress Charlotte Chimes missed the mark by donning a bland black skirt and matching bandeau top, while actress Rebekah Elmaloglou f
ailed to flatter in a burgundy dress with thigh split and shoulder detailing.
The Block star Kirsty Lee Aykers posed in a black floor-length gown with lace detail and sheer accents which didn't do her enviable physique any favours.
Actress Nathalie Morris and Lucinda Cowden both made made poor outfit choices with dull, safe and black dresses that didn't compare to bolder appearances on the carpet.
Natalie Bassingthwaighte failed to flatter her spectacular figure in a pink smock-like dress with gold features while TV presenter Deborah Knight looked gorgeous in a strapless black and white polkadot dress - albeit simple.
2022 Logie Awards Winners
TV WEEK Gold Logie for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television
WINNER: Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia, 9Network
Julia Morris, I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10
Karl Stefanovic, Today/60 Minutes, 9Network
Melissa Leong, MasterChef Australia/Celebrity MasterChef Australia, Network 10
Ray Meagher, Home And Away, Seven Network
Sonia Kruger, Big Brother, Holey Moley, Dancing with The Stars: All Stars, The Voice Australia, The Voice Australia Generations, Seven Network
Tom Gleeson, Hard Quiz, ABC
TV WEEK Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Drama Series
Bump, Stan
Love Me, BINGE and FOXTEL
RFDS, Seven Network
WINNER: The Newsreader, ABC
Wentworth – The Final Sentence, FOXTEL
TV WEEK Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Actor
Hugo Weaving, Love Me, BINGE and FOXTEL
Jamie Dornan, The Tourist, Stan
WINNER: Richard Roxburgh, Fires, ABC
Sam Reid, The Newsreader, ABC
Scott Ryan, Mr Inbetween, FOXTEL
TV WEEK Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Actress
Claudia Karvan, Bump, Stan
WINNER: Anna Torv, The Newsreader, ABC
Deborah Mailman, Total Control, ABC
Isla Fisher, Wolf Like Me, Stan
Miranda Otto, Fires, ABC
Most Outstanding News Coverage or Public Affairs Report
60 Minutes – Nazi’s Next Door, 9Network
WINNER: The Project – Brittany Higgins Interview, Network 10
7News – War In Ukraine, Seven Network
Four Corners – Bursting The Canberra Bubble, ABC
Insight – Intimate Terrorism, SBS
Most Outstanding Factual or Documentary Program
Burning, Amazon Prime Video
Firestarter – The Story of Bangarra, ABC
WINNER: Incarceration Nation, NITV
See What You Made Me Do, SBS
The School That Tried To End Racism, ABC
TV WEEK Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Supporting Actress
Katrina Milosevic, Wentworth -The Final Sentence, FOXTEL
WINNER: Heather Mitchell, Love Me, BINGE and FOXTEL
Mabel Li, New Gold Mountain, SBS
Noni Hazlehurst, The End, FOXTEL
Rachel Griffiths, Total Control, ABC
TV WEEK Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Supporting Actor
Damon Herriman, The Tourist, Stan
WINNER: Colin Friels, Wakefield, ABC
Hugh Sheridan, Back To The Rafters, Amazon Prime Video
Matt Nable, Mr Inbetween, FOXTEL
William McInnes. The Newsreader, ABC
TV WEEK Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Miniseries or Telemovie
WINNER: Fires, ABC
New Gold Mountain, SBS
The End, FOXTEL
The Tourist, Stan
The Unusual Suspects, SBS
Most Popular Entertainment Program
Anh’s Brush with Fame, ABC
WINNER: Gogglebox Australia, FOXTEL
Hard Quiz, ABC
Lego Masters Australia, 9Network
The Masked Singer Australia, Network 10
The Voice Australia, Seven Network
Most Outstanding Children’s Program
Dive Club, Network 10 & Netflix Australia
WINNER: Bluey, ABC
Hardball, ABC
Little J & Big Cuz, NITV & ABC
Mikki Vs The World, ABC
TV WEEK Silver Logie – Most Popular Actor
Bernard Curry, Wentworth – The Final Sentence, FOXTEL
WINNER: Guy Pearce, Jack Irish, ABC
Hugo Weaving, Love Me, BINGE and FOXTEL
Ray Meagher, Home And Away, Seven Network
Rodger Corser, Doctor Doctor, 9Network
Stephen Peacocke, RFDS, Seven Network
Graham Kennedy Award For Most Popular New Talent
Alessandra Rampolla, Married At First Sight, 9Network
Carlos Sanson Jr, Bump, Stan
Matt Evans, Home And Away, Seven Network
Melanie Bracewell, The Cheap Seats, Network 10
WINNER: Tony Armstrong, News Breakfast, ABC
Will Lodder, Love Me, BINGE and FOXTEL
Most Popular Panel or Current Affairs Program
7.30, ABC
Australian Story, ABC
WINNER: The Project, Network 10
A Current Affair, 9Network
Four Corners, ABC
The Front Bar, Seven Network
TV WEEK Silver Logie – Most Popular Actress
Ada Nicodemou, Home And Away, Seven Network
Anna Torv, The Newsreader, ABC
Bojana Novakovic, Love Me, BINGE athe pnd FOXTEL
Deborah Mailman, Total Control, ABC
WINNER: Kitty Flanagan, Fisk, ABC
Sophie Dillman, Home And Away, Seven Network
Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter
Carrie Bickmore, The Project, Network 10
WINNER: Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia, 9Network
Leigh Sales, 7.30, ABC
Melissa Leong, MasterChef Australia/Celebrity MasterChef Australia, Network 10
Sonia Kruger, Big Brother, Holey Moley, Dancing with The Stars: All Stars, The Voice Australia, The Voice Australia Generations, Seven Network
Tom Gleeson, Hard Quiz, ABC
Most Outstanding Reality Program
Beauty and The Geek, 9Network
Celebrity Apprentice Australia, 9Network
WINNER: I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!, Network 10
MasterChef Australia, Network 10
SAS Australia, Seven Network
TV Week Silver Logie – Most Popular Australian Actor Or Actress In An International Program
Angourie Rice, Mare of Easttown, BINGE and FOXTEL
WINNER: Jacki Weaver, Yellowstone, Stan
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus, BINGE and FOXTEL
Sarah Snook, Succession, BINGE and FOXTEL
Troye Sivan, Three Months, Paramount+
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale, SBS
Most Popular Comedy Program
Aftertaste, ABC
Fisk, ABC
WINNER: Have You Been Paying Attention?, Network 10
Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell, ABC
The Hundred with Andy Lee, 9Network
The Cheap Seats, Network 10
Most Outstanding Sports Coverage
2021 AFL Grand Final, Seven Network
2021/2022 Fox Cricket Ashes Coverage, FOXTEL
2022 Australian Open Women’s Final, 9Network
WINNER: Olympic and Paralympics Games Tokyo 2020, Seven Network
State of Origin – Game 1, 9Network
Most Popular Reality Program
The Block (Fans Vs Faves), 9Network
Celebrity Apprentice Australia, 9Network
I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here, Network 10
Married At First Sight, 9Network
WINNER: MasterChef Australia, Network 10
SAS Australia, Seven Network
Most Popular Lifestyle Program
Better Homes and Gardens, Seven Network
WINNER: Travel Guides, 9Network
Bondi Rescue, Network 10
Gardening Australia, ABC
Love It Or List It Australia, FOXTEL
The Living Room, Network 10
Most Popular Drama Program
Doctor Doctor, 9Network
WINNER: Home And Away, Seven Network
Love Me, BINGE and FOXTEL
RFDS, Seven Network
The Newsreader, ABC
Total Control, ABC
Most Outstanding Entertainment or Comedy Program
Hard Quiz, ABC
WINNER: Lego Masters Australia, 9Network
Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell, ABC
The Masked Singer Australia Australia, Network 10
The Voice Australia, Seven Network
Comments / 0