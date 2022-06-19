Hamish Blake takes home the Gold Logie after a touching speech as Lisa Wilkinson dedicates her win to Brittany Higgins and Julia Morris torches Tom Gleeson - here's what everyone is talking about

The TV Week Logie Awards ended with a bang, with the Gold Logie Award for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television going to comedian Hamish Blake, who gave a moving speech as he accepted the coveted statuette for the second time.

Also in the running for the award were I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Australia host Julia Morris, MasterChef Australia's Melissa Leong, television host Sonia Kruger, comedian Tom Gleeson, and Home and Away star Ray Meagher.

In his acceptance speech, Hamish joked his Gold Logie counted as three because none were handed out in 2019 and 2020.

The Logies Awards ended with a bang, with the Gold Logie Award for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television going to a very deserving winner. Comedian Hamish Blake (pictured) took home the coveted statuette

He also won the award in 2012, and claimed that he now technically had four Gold Logies.

The television personality thanked his wife, Zoë Foster Blake, and his two children, son Sonny and daughter Rudy.

'My beautiful wife, this is - you don't get to stand up here unless you have amazing people behind you. You're the most amazing of people.

'You stole my look for tonight. I had to quickly find this. Apart from that, I think you do it better anyway. Thank you, honey. And I would also like to thank you know, little shout out to our kids'.

Hamish joked that his Gold Logie counted as three because none were handed out in 2019 and 2020. He also won the award in 2012, and claimed that he now technically had four

The television personality thanked his wife, Zoë Foster Blake (right), and his two children, son Sonny and daughter Rudy

'My beautiful wife, this is - you don't get to stand up here unless you have amazing people behind you. You're the most amazing of people,' he said

Zoe and Hamish were all smiles as the left the venue

He continued: 'My kids are the favourite of all kids. They can't be here. They got last minute fake IDs and gone clubbing.'

'But I know they will watch this tomorrow when I make them on YouTube,' Hamish joked.

'So to my kids winning an award is nice. But the greatest prize is to be your dad. You're the most important.'

Hamish concluded: 'If you are watching this, you're an insomniac and also somebody that supports Australian TV and we would not be here without you. So thank you to the people at home.'

Hamish and his long-time collaborator and friend Andy Lee (left) posed together in the car park as the night came to an end

Hamish had plenty to celebrate as he left the ceremony with his posse

'So to my kids winning an award is nice. But the greatest prize is to be your dad. You're the most important,' he added. The couple are pictured with their children

Hamish chowed down on a bucket of chips after a long night of celebrating

Despite the thrilling finish, the revamped show suffered a few teething issues.

The who's who of Australian celebrities gathered on the Gold Coast for the glittering event, which got off to a rough start.

Receiving the first award of the night, Hamish Blake was left awkwardly fumbling though his acceptance speech when no one handed him the actual Logie statuette.

The revamped show suffered a few teething issues before getting off to a thrilling finish. Pictured: Ryan McNaught and Hamish Blake

Hamish was collecting the Logie for Most Popular Entertainment Program for the show he hosts, Lego Masters, alongside co-star Ryan McNaught.

He joked that he may have to build his own award from Lego, before an usher came dashing out to finally hand the pair their statuette.

Next Karl Stefanovic was left red-faced when presenting an award alongside Chrissie Swan, who sledged him for missing rehearsals earlier in the day.

Hamish cracked a smile as he and his wife slipped into a car waiting outside

Receiving the first award of the night, Hamish Blake was left awkwardly fumbling though his acceptance speech when no one handed him the actual Logie statuette

Hamish was collecting the Logie for Most Popular Entertainment Program for the show he hosts, Lego Masters, alongside co-star Ryan McNaught

He joked that he may have to build his own award from Lego, before an usher came dashing out to finally hand the pair their statuette

Hamish left the event with wife Zoë, Andy and Andy's girlfriend Rebecca Harding

Chrissie joked, 'I came to rehearsal so I get to do the announcement', to laughter from the crowd.

'I was in cocktails and dreams. Living my best life. Just getting up it,' Karl immediately replied.

Earlier, host Julia Morris took a crack at former Gold Logie winner Tom Gleeson, who was again up for the prize this year.

Karl Stefanovic (right) was left red-faced when presenting an award alongside Chrissie Swan (left) who sledged him for missing rehearsals earlier in the day. Chrissie joked, 'I came to rehearsal so I get to do the announcement'

'I was in cocktails and dreams. Living my best life. Just getting up it,' Karl immediately replied

Chrissie, who showed off her recent weight loss in a black long-sleeved gown, was later seen exiting the venue solo as the night wrapped up

'We can't legally discuss his Logie win,' she quipped as Tom shot her a stormy look from the audience.

Julia was referring to Tom's very controversial speech back in 2019.

Tom divided the room with his rambling, eight-minute Gold Logie acceptance speech which included several eyebrow-raising comments.

Earlier, host Julia Morris (pictured) took a crack at former Gold Logie winner Tom Gleeson, who was again up for the prize this year

'We can't legally discuss his Logie win,' she quipped as Tom (pictured) shot her a stormy look from the audience. Julia was referring to Tom's very controversial speech back in 2019

There was a rare and touching performance from Jimmy Barnes, who was joined by his children David Campbell and Mahalia Barnes.

The trio put on a rousing rendition of the classic song Do You Love Me by The Contours.

David and Jimmy's contrasting vocals brought the house down with the pair ending their song to massive applause.

There was a rare and touching performance from Jimmy Barnes (left), who was joined by his children David Campbell (right) and Mahalia Barnes

The trio put on a rousing rendition of the classic song Do You Love Me by The Contours

Patti Newtown took part in a moving tribute to her late husband, industry legend Bert Newton.

'Thank you, thank you very much for that beautiful welcome and for this beautiful man of mine, isn't he fabulous! What am I going to do without him!' she began.

'I actually didn't think I was going to be able to do this tonight, because it is still very raw and I will never get over him not being here. But I know he is with me. And here. And he is inside me and my daughter'.

Patti Newtown (pictured) took part in a moving tribute to her late husband, industry legend Bert Newton

Patti dazzled in a beaded blouse and black skirt. Her daughter Lauren (right) meanwhile wore an unusual printed silk gown with frilled sleeves

She then showed off a necklace she was wearing which bears Bert's name.

'Lauren had this made for me so I will be wearing this forever around my neck. I will know who I am and when I cannot remember anymore, I will say who's that? It will be Bert,' she continued.

'Lauren and I used to sit with him for hours and hours and we would reminisce about all the wonderful things that he did, because he did do a lot of fabulous things, and we would talk about the people that he met and the shows that he did and how wonderful it was. We were very proud of him because he did go through a lot, and he was very brave and he just never complained.'

'Thank you, thank you very much for that beautiful welcome and for this beautiful man of mine, isn't he fabulous! What am I going to do without him!' she began. A video tribute to Bert played on screen before her speech

She went on: 'He always tried to find something to look forward to. He had something to look forward to it because he knew that Lauren and I and the grandchildren were coming in to see him.

'He had this thing where he would say, "Not everybody lives their dream", but he did, and he loved it, he really did live his dream.

'He started off in television when WIN Television just began. He was 18 when he did his first Tonight Show, The Late Show on Channel 7.

'He made it his own and the more things that went wrong, the better he felt. You know how many people came up here drunk, getting their awards, it doesn't happen so much now, but in the early days, people came up and said stupid things and he would love it,' she said of Bert's love of the Logies

'He compared so many shows, hundreds of shows like IMT and New Faces and of course his 14 years on Good Morning Australia. It was quite an achievement too. But it is funny, the one thing he really loved was this show. The Logies.

'This was his baby. He absolutely loved it because it was a challenge, and he was very lucky to have his Executive Producer Peter Faiman give him the freedom and say to him, take some risks and take a chance, make it your own. And he did.

'He made it his own and the more things that went wrong, the better he felt. You know how many people came up here drunk, getting their awards, it doesn't happen so much now, but in the early days, people came up and said stupid things and he would love it.

'I was terrified that somebody might heckle me here tonight and I thought, don't worry, Bert would love that, that is what he would want,' she said

'I was terrified that somebody might heckle me here tonight and I thought, don't worry, Bert would love that, that is what he would want. He had another very big love and that was family. He loved his mum and sister and brothers and then came Matthew and Lauren.

'And then he had his six beautiful grandchildren to concentrate on. And to love and adore as they do him. I have been his partner for 57 years, it is a long time. I don't need applause because I have loved every minute of those 57 years.

'He did say to me when we got married, we will have a few ups and downs, but it will never be boring. And he was so right. It was never boring. I think I have been very blessed that he chose me.

'We are so pleased that from now on, the award for the Most Popular Presenter is going to be known as the Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter,' Patti said. She had earlier arrived on the red carpet alongside her daughter Lauren

'I was only thinking today, if I could just ask him how he feels about this particular award being named in his honour. And I am absolutely certain that he would say, "What? Not the gold?"' Patti joked of what Bert would have thought. Bert is pictured at the Logies in 2018

'I think that is why we are so pleased that from now on, the award for the Most Popular Presenter is going to be known as the Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter.

'I was only thinking today, if I could just ask him how he feels about this particular award being named in his honour. And I am absolutely certain that he would say, "What? Not the gold?"

'I do want to say thank you for the warmth and the love that Bert has been shown and that beautiful package that we have just seen, it is wonderful, he never wanted to be forgotten,' she concluded.

Tom Gleeson referenced his controversial 2019 Logies speech while presenting an award - and took a pop at Karl Stefanovic while he was at it.

'I have some advice, even if you think you are not going to win tonight, don't start ripping into the red wine. Even if you are really sure you're not going to win,' he said.

'I am not apologising for being drunk, at least I was drunk late at night at an awards ceremony where it belongs,' he continued.

'I wasn't drunk early in the morning on the third-highest rating breakfast show. Am I right Karl Stefanovic? I did it where it belongs!' he joked.

Tom Gleeson (left) referenced his controversial 2019 Logies speech while presenting an award - and took a pop at Karl Stefanovic while he was at it. Pictured with Sophie Monk

'I wasn't drunk early in the morning on the third-highest rating breakfast show. Am I right Karl Stefanovic? I did it where it belongs!' he joked. Karl is pictured

Tom added, addressing Karl: 'By the way, if you win the gold Logie tonight, we will know they have gone back to what they used to be, rigged!'

Tom added, addressing Karl: 'By the way, if you win the gold Logie tonight, we will know they have gone back to what they used to be, rigged!'

Tom was presenting alongside Sophie Monk, with the pair exchanging barbs that censors didn't catch in time during the live broadcast.

'He might come off like an a**hole d**khead, but he is actually really lovely,' she said of Tom, who shot back: 'Thank you trash bag.'

Tom was presenting alongside Sophie Monk, with the pair exchanging barbs that censors didn't catch in time during the live broadcast

'He might come off like an a**hole d**khead, but he is actually really lovely,' she said of Tom, who shot back: 'Thank you trash bag'

International guest Mel B looked absolutely stunning as she introduced singer Calum Scott.

The former Spice Girls star, whose real name is Melanie Brown, said that she told Calum backstage that his music was her 'guilty pleasure'.

Mel looked stunning in a burnt orange dress with a high neckline that clung to her slender physique.

International guest Mel B (pictured) looked absolutely stunning as she introduced singer Calum Scott

The former Spice Girls star, whose real name is Melanie Brown, said that she told Calum (pictured) backstage that his music was her 'guilty pleasure'

Mel looked stunning in a burnt orange dress with a high neckline that clung to her slender physique

Australian journalist Leigh Sales introduced an emotional memorial performance from comedian Tim Minchin, which was dedicated to people in the industry who passed over the last few years.

Some of those mentioned included Prisoner's Joy Westmore, Home and Away's Dieter Brummer, The Paul Hogan Show's John Cornell, entertainer Jeanne Little, A Country Practice's Lorrae Desmond, and music promoter Michael Gudinski.

Media personality Bert Newton and cricket legend Shane Warne closed out the tribute.

Comedian Tim Minchin (pictured) performed a heart-wrenching memorial tribute

The tribute included Bert Newton, Shane Warne, Jeannie Little, Michael Gudinski and many more

Ada Nicodemou had a bit of a wardrobe malfunction as she glided to the stage to present an award.

Wearing a stunning emerald green frock, the Home and Away star unintentionally flashed her underwear as she walked to the microphone.

The Project was awarded Most Outstanding News Coverage and the show's star Lisa Wilkinson collected the award.

Ada Nicodemou (pictured) had a bit of a wardrobe malfunction as she glided to the stage to present an award

Wearing a stunning emerald green frock, the Home and Away star unintentionally flashed her underwear as she walked to the microphone

She dedicated her Logie to Brittany Higgins, and gave a moving speech.

'This story is by far the most important work I have ever done. And I knew it from the very first phone call I had early last year with a young woman whose name she told me was Brittany Higgins,' she said.

'Four incredibly intense sleepless weeks later, when our story went to air, the entire country knew the name Brittany Higgins. As Brittany warned me before we went to air, her story would be seen by many of the most powerful people in this country, not as a human problem, but as a political problem,' Lisa continued.

The Project was awarded Most Outstanding News Coverage and Lisa Wilkinson (pictured) collected the award. She dedicated her Logie to Brittany Higgins, and gave a moving speech

'Brittany Higgins was a political problem. And governments tend to like political problems to go away. But Brittany never did. And the truth is, this honour belongs to Brittany. It belongs to a 26-year-old woman's unwavering courage,' she said

Lisa left the venue looking jubilant following her big win

'Brittany Higgins was a political problem. And governments tend to like political problems to go away. But Brittany never did. And the truth is, this honour belongs to Brittany. It belongs to a 26-year-old woman's unwavering courage.

'It belongs to a woman who said "Enough". It belongs to a woman who inspired more than 100,000 thousand similarly pissed exhausted women and men to take to the streets across this country to roar in numbers too big to ignore. Brittany, thank you for trusting me.

'Thank you for helping to change the national conversation. And on behalf of all of the generations of women to come, thank you Brittany for never giving up.'

'Thank you for helping to change the national conversation. And on behalf of all of the generations of women to come, thank you Brittany for never giving up.' Lisa said. Brittany Higgins is pictured

The biggest honours of the night kicked off, with the Outstanding Actress Logie going to Anna Torv for The Newsreader, who accepted via a video message.

Outstanding Actor went to Richard Roxburgh for his starring role in the series Fires - however there was some amusement that Richard both did not attend the ceremony, nor send a video message.

Most Outstanding Series went to the ABC television show The Newsreader, before Hamish Blake took home the Gold Logie.

Hamish was the ultimate winner on the night and looked delighted with his award

Earlier in the night, stars turned out in fine form as they walked the red carpet.

Chrissie Swan, who was recently announced as a new panellist on The Masked Singer Australia, showed off her trim figure in a waist-cinching black gown as she posed for photos on the red carpet.

Actress and model April Rose Pengilly looked beautiful and confident in a dazzling feathered frock that trailed behind as she walked.

Chrissie Swan, 48, (pictured), who was recently announced as a new panellist on The Masked Singer Australia, showed off her trim figure in a waist-cinching black gown as she posed for photos on the red carpet

Neighbours star April Rose Pengilly, 34, had her own princess moment as she arrived in a pink ball gown with a crystal embellished bodice and feather detail

Neighbours star Jacinta Stapleton (pictured), 43, oozed confidence in a pale pink form-fitting frock with crystal detail and a statement shoulder ruffle

Former Bachelor Tim Robards (right) and wife Anna Heinrich (left) looked picture perfect as they posed for photos together on the red carpet

Her hair was styled in a sleek top bun and the strapless top featured pink jewels.

Neighbours actress Jacinta Stapleton, 43, appeared flawless after arriving in a pale pink frock with embroidery details that accentuated her waist and a statement single shoulder ruffle.

Former Bachelor Tim Robards and wife Anna Heinrich looked picture perfect as they posed for photos together on the red carpet.

Gold Logie nominee Sonia Kruger (pictured), 56, showed off her age-defying looks as she stunned in a glittering frock with white feather detail and a daring thigh split

Sophie looked incredible in the dazzling waist-cinching gown that showed off her enviable figure

Home and Away's Ada Nicodemou (pictured), 45, showed off some leg in a vibrant green dress with a daring thigh split

Home and Away star Ada Nicodemou wowed in a green strapless custom gown by Nicky Velani made from Italian silk cotton fabric and features intricate drape details across the bodice.

Styled by Donny Galella, the look featured gold, diamond and emerald earrings from Fairfax & Roberts, Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet, Aquazurra heels and a Bvlgari clutch.

Host Sophie Monk bedazzled in a gorgeous gold dress that complimented her waist and cleavage.

Gold Logie nominee Sonia Kruger (pictured), 56, showed off her age-defying looks as she stunned in a glittering frock with white feather detail and a daring thigh split.

Model Simone Holtznagel looked stunning in a pink frock

Reporter Angela Bishop was among the first to arrive at the event and stunned in a glamorous navy dress featuring a thigh split and plunging neckline.

The 54-year-old paired the ensemble with blue drop earrings, tan patent platform heels and a silver Yves Saint Laurent evening clutch.

However there were some stars who failed to impress with their red carpet outfits.

Studio 10 star Angela, 54, was primped to perfection with her blonde locks styled in glamorous curls and her makeup including kohl-lined eyes and a bold red lipstick

Neighbours actress Charlotte Chimes missed the mark by donning a bland black skirt and matching bandeau top, while actress Rebekah Elmaloglou f

ailed to flatter in a burgundy dress with thigh split and shoulder detailing.

The Block star Kirsty Lee Aykers posed in a black floor-length gown with lace detail and sheer accents which didn't do her enviable physique any favours.

Actress Nathalie Morris and Lucinda Cowden both made made poor outfit choices with dull, safe and black dresses that didn't compare to bolder appearances on the carpet.

Natalie Bassingthwaighte failed to flatter her spectacular figure in a pink smock-like dress with gold features while TV presenter Deborah Knight looked gorgeous in a strapless black and white polkadot dress - albeit simple.

Neighbours actress Charlotte Chimes missed the mark by donning a bland black skirt and matching bandeau top (left), while Rebekah Elmaloglou failed to flatter in a burgundy dress with thigh split and shoulder detailing (right)

Natalie Bassingthwaighte (left) failed to flatter her spectacular figure in a pink smock-like dress with gold features while TV presenter Deborah Knight (right) looked gorgeous in a strapless black and white polkadot dress - albeit simple

2022 Logie Awards Winners

TV WEEK Gold Logie for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television

WINNER: Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia, 9Network

Julia Morris, I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10

Karl Stefanovic, Today/60 Minutes, 9Network

Melissa Leong, MasterChef Australia/Celebrity MasterChef Australia, Network 10

Ray Meagher, Home And Away, Seven Network

Sonia Kruger, Big Brother, Holey Moley, Dancing with The Stars: All Stars, The Voice Australia, The Voice Australia Generations, Seven Network

Tom Gleeson, Hard Quiz, ABC

TV WEEK Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Drama Series

Bump, Stan

Love Me, BINGE and FOXTEL

RFDS, Seven Network

WINNER: The Newsreader, ABC

Wentworth – The Final Sentence, FOXTEL

TV WEEK Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Actor

Hugo Weaving, Love Me, BINGE and FOXTEL

Jamie Dornan, The Tourist, Stan

WINNER: Richard Roxburgh, Fires, ABC

Sam Reid, The Newsreader, ABC

Scott Ryan, Mr Inbetween, FOXTEL

TV WEEK Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Actress

Claudia Karvan, Bump, Stan

WINNER: Anna Torv, The Newsreader, ABC

Deborah Mailman, Total Control, ABC

Isla Fisher, Wolf Like Me, Stan

Miranda Otto, Fires, ABC

Most Outstanding News Coverage or Public Affairs Report

60 Minutes – Nazi’s Next Door, 9Network

WINNER: The Project – Brittany Higgins Interview, Network 10

7News – War In Ukraine, Seven Network

Four Corners – Bursting The Canberra Bubble, ABC

Insight – Intimate Terrorism, SBS

Most Outstanding Factual or Documentary Program

Burning, Amazon Prime Video

Firestarter – The Story of Bangarra, ABC

WINNER: Incarceration Nation, NITV

See What You Made Me Do, SBS

The School That Tried To End Racism, ABC

TV WEEK Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Supporting Actress

Katrina Milosevic, Wentworth -The Final Sentence, FOXTEL

WINNER: Heather Mitchell, Love Me, BINGE and FOXTEL

Mabel Li, New Gold Mountain, SBS

Noni Hazlehurst, The End, FOXTEL

Rachel Griffiths, Total Control, ABC

TV WEEK Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Supporting Actor

Damon Herriman, The Tourist, Stan

WINNER: Colin Friels, Wakefield, ABC

Hugh Sheridan, Back To The Rafters, Amazon Prime Video

Matt Nable, Mr Inbetween, FOXTEL

William McInnes. The Newsreader, ABC

TV WEEK Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Miniseries or Telemovie

WINNER: Fires, ABC

New Gold Mountain, SBS

The End, FOXTEL

The Tourist, Stan

The Unusual Suspects, SBS

Most Popular Entertainment Program

Anh’s Brush with Fame, ABC

WINNER: Gogglebox Australia, FOXTEL

Hard Quiz, ABC

Lego Masters Australia, 9Network

The Masked Singer Australia, Network 10

The Voice Australia, Seven Network

Most Outstanding Children’s Program

Dive Club, Network 10 & Netflix Australia

WINNER: Bluey, ABC

Hardball, ABC

Little J & Big Cuz, NITV & ABC

Mikki Vs The World, ABC

TV WEEK Silver Logie – Most Popular Actor

Bernard Curry, Wentworth – The Final Sentence, FOXTEL

WINNER: Guy Pearce, Jack Irish, ABC

Hugo Weaving, Love Me, BINGE and FOXTEL

Ray Meagher, Home And Away, Seven Network

Rodger Corser, Doctor Doctor, 9Network

Stephen Peacocke, RFDS, Seven Network

Graham Kennedy Award For Most Popular New Talent

Alessandra Rampolla, Married At First Sight, 9Network

Carlos Sanson Jr, Bump, Stan

Matt Evans, Home And Away, Seven Network

Melanie Bracewell, The Cheap Seats, Network 10

WINNER: Tony Armstrong, News Breakfast, ABC

Will Lodder, Love Me, BINGE and FOXTEL

Most Popular Panel or Current Affairs Program

7.30, ABC

Australian Story, ABC

WINNER: The Project, Network 10

A Current Affair, 9Network

Four Corners, ABC

The Front Bar, Seven Network

TV WEEK Silver Logie – Most Popular Actress

Ada Nicodemou, Home And Away, Seven Network

Anna Torv, The Newsreader, ABC

Bojana Novakovic, Love Me, BINGE athe pnd FOXTEL

Deborah Mailman, Total Control, ABC

WINNER: Kitty Flanagan, Fisk, ABC

Sophie Dillman, Home And Away, Seven Network

Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter

Carrie Bickmore, The Project, Network 10

WINNER: Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia, 9Network

Leigh Sales, 7.30, ABC

Melissa Leong, MasterChef Australia/Celebrity MasterChef Australia, Network 10

Sonia Kruger, Big Brother, Holey Moley, Dancing with The Stars: All Stars, The Voice Australia, The Voice Australia Generations, Seven Network

Tom Gleeson, Hard Quiz, ABC

Most Outstanding Reality Program

Beauty and The Geek, 9Network

Celebrity Apprentice Australia, 9Network

WINNER: I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!, Network 10

MasterChef Australia, Network 10

SAS Australia, Seven Network

TV Week Silver Logie – Most Popular Australian Actor Or Actress In An International Program

Angourie Rice, Mare of Easttown, BINGE and FOXTEL

WINNER: Jacki Weaver, Yellowstone, Stan

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus, BINGE and FOXTEL

Sarah Snook, Succession, BINGE and FOXTEL

Troye Sivan, Three Months, Paramount+

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale, SBS

Most Popular Comedy Program

Aftertaste, ABC

Fisk, ABC

WINNER: Have You Been Paying Attention?, Network 10

Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell, ABC

The Hundred with Andy Lee, 9Network

The Cheap Seats, Network 10

Most Outstanding Sports Coverage

2021 AFL Grand Final, Seven Network

2021/2022 Fox Cricket Ashes Coverage, FOXTEL

2022 Australian Open Women’s Final, 9Network

WINNER: Olympic and Paralympics Games Tokyo 2020, Seven Network

State of Origin – Game 1, 9Network

Most Popular Reality Program

The Block (Fans Vs Faves), 9Network

Celebrity Apprentice Australia, 9Network

I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here, Network 10

Married At First Sight, 9Network

WINNER: MasterChef Australia, Network 10

SAS Australia, Seven Network

Most Popular Lifestyle Program

Better Homes and Gardens, Seven Network

WINNER: Travel Guides, 9Network

Bondi Rescue, Network 10

Gardening Australia, ABC

Love It Or List It Australia, FOXTEL

The Living Room, Network 10

Most Popular Drama Program

Doctor Doctor, 9Network

WINNER: Home And Away, Seven Network

Love Me, BINGE and FOXTEL

RFDS, Seven Network

The Newsreader, ABC

Total Control, ABC

Most Outstanding Entertainment or Comedy Program

Hard Quiz, ABC

WINNER: Lego Masters Australia, 9Network

Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell, ABC

The Masked Singer Australia Australia, Network 10

The Voice Australia, Seven Network