STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza is encouraging residents to check on each other as a two-day heat advisory grips Central Wisconsin. “Stay out of the sun if you can and stay in an air-conditioned area if available,” said Wiza. “If you have elderly neighbors or maybe just neighbors that you know, it’s a good idea to check on them to make sure they are OK and that they are staying hydrated.”

STEVENS POINT, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO