Welcome to June's Observer Food Monthly

 3 days ago
Bon voyage – and bon appetit! Fred Sirieix and top chefs share food tips for destinations from Cornwall to Cyprus. Grooming: Juliana Sergot using Kiehl’s and NARS Styling: Hope Lawrie Sunglasses £187, Black Eyewear

Whether it’s spicy Sichuan tofu sandwiches in Copenhagen, green eggs and cod cakes in Lisbon or memorable souvlaki in Limassol, this month’s OFM finds the best summer holiday food. We guide you to croquettes and tacos in Amsterdam; local lobster from a truck in the west of Ireland or a splendid seafood set dinner in Port Isaac. Our correspondents have been there and eaten everything – may we suggest you take their recommendations with you.

Jay Rayner has had Covid. In this month’s column he tells how he ate himself back to health. I find it interesting how many of Jay’s comfort foods match my own (fat, carbs and more carbs) though I was pleased he stopped short of Dairylea on toast which has put my world to rights since I was in short trousers. We wish him well and a speedy recovery.

This month’s recipes brings some astounding curries (spinach and kale or tamarind fish) from Cynthia Shanmugalingam’s new book Rambutan. We also have the wonderful Emma Willis and Dame Eileen Atkins, who is taking comfort after her sadly cancelled stage run with Timothée Chalamet with a plate of English asparagus. This is also the final call for entries for the OFM Awards, supported by M&S Food. There is just time to get your entries in.

