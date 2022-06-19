ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, 29, charged with sexual assault after attempted kidnap of teenage girl in Essex street

By Matt Powell For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A man has been charged in connection to an incident in Harlow where a young girl was approached and nearly kidnapped.

It was reported a teenage girl had been approached by a man in a busy area close to a main road by Oakwood Pond shortly before 4.20pm on Wednesday June 15.

The man reportedly attempted to take her away but, thankfully, she was able to free herself and get away.

On June 17, 29 year-old Luis Palma, of Lower Meadow, Harlow, was arrested by officers and he has now been charged with kidnapping, sexual assault, and possession of cannabis.

Luis Palma, of Lower Meadow, Harlow, has been arrested and charged with kidnapping, sexual assault in relation to an investigation in which a man tried to kidnap a teenage girl near Oakwood Pond in Harlow (pictured)

He is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court tomorrow, Monday June 20.

At the time of the incident, Detective Inspector Daniela Hogan, who led the investigation, said: 'This incident would have been very frightening for the victim, who showed such bravery in freeing herself and fleeing the area.'

Temporary Chief Inspector Terry Fisher said: 'I know this incident will have caused concern in the community but incidents like this are extremely rare and we believe this was an isolated incident.

'A dedicated team of specialist officers and staff are continuing to support the girl and her family.

'If you have any concerns or information about this incident, please contact us.'

