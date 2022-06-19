ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julia Morris is savaged on social media for 'cringeworthy' Logies monologue after joking about cancel culture and the gender pay gap: 'She's about as funny as an orphanage on fire!'

By J. Peterson
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Julia Morris has been savaged on social media for her 'cringeworthy' opening monologue at the Logie Awards on Sunday.

The comedian, 54, took aim at Twitter, cancel culture, and the gender pay gap during her 10-minute opener, which received a frosty reception from viewers.

'Julia Morris is about as funny as an orphanage on fire,' tweeted one, while another wrote: 'I love her but tonight she is cringeworthy AF.'

Julia Morris has been savaged on social media for her 'cringeworthy' opening monologue at the Logie Awards on Sunday

'I just heard a flock of cockatoos in my lounge room, then realised it was only Julia Morris,' tweeted one.

'Julia Morris hosting the Logies is not helping the ratings with her "humour". Quite ironically in her opening monologue she’s criticising Twitter and now I’ve come here to criticise her,' said another.

The 54-year-old also upset a few folks for jokes about her gender identity.

'For everybody watching at home, do not adjust your television sets. I do identify as a woman,' she said.

'The deal was I could open the show just as long as I dressed like a man.'

The comedian, 54, took aim at Twitter, cancel culture, and the gender pay gap during her 10-minute opener, which received a frosty reception from viewers

The joke upset one viewer, who tweeted: 'Were the "jokes" about gender identity really necessary during Pride month?'

'Totally agree,' responded another person, while one wrote: 'That was so on the nose, did someone sign off on this or…?'

Despite the vitriol on social media, there was also a handful of fans who enjoyed Julia's monologue.

 The 54-year-old also upset a few folks for jokes about her gender identity
'Were the "jokes" about gender identity really necessary during Pride month?' complained one viewer

'Lots of people bagging #JuliaMorris at the #Logies2022 but you have to ask, "Who is brave enough to open this gig?"' asked one.

'Honestly, I would watch Julia Morris do just about anything,' gushed another.

'Love Julia Morris. So funny. Hope she wins the Gold Logie. I voted for her. Go Julia,' tweeted one admirer.

Julia's 10-minute opener spanned a number of topics, including cancel culture.

The 54-year-old's opening monologue went for 10 minutes and touched on a variety of different topics and subjects 

'I just don't want to get cancelled!' she told the audience. 'Cancelled sounds like it hurts to me.'

She then screeched: 'Shout out in the room if you've been cancelled!

'Cancelled is not that bad if you're here in the room. You're here at the Logies. I think it's all good news, guys.'

She also made fun of her salary by bringing up the gender pay gap.

Despite the vitriol on social media, there was also a handful of fans who enjoyed Julia's monologue

'It's very good that the Logies team hasn't just gone with another rich white man opening the show,' she said.

'They've gone for a thirty per cent-less rich white woman!' she added.

On a more serious note, she said: 'We're finally talking about this wage disparity between men and women. I think it's time. Am I right?'

Her statement was met with rapturous applause form the audience.

The comedian donned a royal blue blazer and matching trousers for the ceremony 

