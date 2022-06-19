ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, MI

GM Will Spend $81 Million To Build Cadillac Celestiq

By reporterwings
reporterwings.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Motors is gearing up to start the production of the Cadillac Celestiq. The automaker’s future flagship sedan is set to be built at GM’s Global Technical Center, the first production vehicle to come from the center of the company’s engineering and design efforts since its inauguration in May...

