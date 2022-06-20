Wharton State Forest wildfire: At least 2,100 acres burned, campground evacuated

Crews in South Jersey are working to contain a raging wildfire that's burning in Wharton State Forest.

Officials say the fire has burned at least 2,100 acres throughout Washington, Shamong, Hammonton and Mullica townships. The blaze is 20% contained, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said Sunday night.

Batsto Village and all associated hiking and mountain bike trails are closed to visitors.

The Mullica River Campground, Mullica River Trail and boat launches along the Mullica River are closed from the Atsion Recreation Area to Batsto Village.

Chopper 6 over wildfire in Wharton State Forest on June 19, 2022.

These closures will remain in effect until further notice.

Pinelands Adventures has suspended kayak and canoe trips and the Paradise Lakes Campground has been evacuated due to fire.

There are also several road closures in place:

Route 206 - from Chew Road to Stokes Road

Route 542 - from Green Bank Road to Columbia Road

No injuries have been reported.

Officials say the wildfire is being fueled by dry and breezy conditions.