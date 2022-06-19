ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska Airlines flight attendant proposes to pilot on Pride flight to LA

By Travis Schlepp, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

( KTLA ) – Two Alaska Airlines employees are now engaged after one popped the question 30,000 feet in the air during a special flight from San Francisco to Los Angeles.

Veronica Rojas, a flight attendant at Alaska, proposed to her girlfriend, Alejandra Moncayo, a pilot for the carrier, on Wednesday during an Alaska Airlines flight aboard the company’s Pride in the Sky plane.

The two met on board an Alaska Airlines flight in 2020.

When Rojas got the idea to propose in the air, she contacted the higher-ups at the airline who were more than willing to make sure the proposal went off without a hitch.

Brands supporting the LGBTQ community during Pride Month

On Wednesday, Rojas asked Moncayo to accompany her on a quick trip from San Francisco to L.A., which happened to be on board the Pride plane.

During the flight, Rojas dropped to one knee and proposed to her girlfriend over the PA system.

Moncayo said yes.

The romance continued once the plane landed. As the newly engaged couple deplaned and headed towards the gate, Moncayo then proposed herself. Neither Rojas nor airline officials knew Moncayo had been planning to propose as well.

The double-proposal comes during Pride Month, and coincides with the one-year anniversary of the debut of Alaska’s Pride in the Sky plane.

In the end, it wasn’t just the couple who felt the love on the flight. In honor of the special proposal, Alaska awarded every person on the plane free tickets for a future Alaska flight, the airline said.

