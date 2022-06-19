Habitat 'blesses' new homes

There was a nice article on (June 15’s front page) about how the Crystal River City Council is mulling over rules for Hunter Springs Park and that’s because of overcrowding and bad behavior. I hope the city of Inverness is paying attention and looking at this carefully. I actually hope they’re going out and visiting Hunter Springs and seeing why they have such a mess out there. Is this really what we want in downtown Inverness? People swarming everywhere, probably bringing their beer and their bad behavior. And of course we have the alligators, as well, to consider. So, city of Inverness, think carefully of where everybody’s going to park. Will there be limits on the number of people allowed into the park? And who’s going to make sure that everybody is safe? Just asking.

INVERNESS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO