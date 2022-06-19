ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Free Orlando Summer Concerts: Best Outdoor Music Festivals for Families

By Charlotte B
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnjoy an Orlando summer concert with FREE outdoor music! We've rounded up outdoor summer concerts happening all around Central Florida perfect for families. From country to rock n' roll...

Orlando Date Night Guide

Where to Watch Outdoor Movies in Orlando: Year-Round Guide

Some of our favorite date nights happen outdoors thanks to Florida’s perfect weather – albeit summer's oppressive heat may be an exception. There’s something particularly intimate about laying under the night sky with your loved one. We’ve compiled a list... The post Where to Watch Outdoor Movies in Orlando: Year-Round Guide appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

With Disney’s Annual Passes Still Paused, Universal Announces More Benefits For Annual Passholders

With the selling of Annual Passes still on pause at Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort has announced even more perks for Annual Passholders. Disney World paused the selling of Annual Passes this past November after the Disney Pixie Dust Pass, Disney Pirate Pass, Disney Sorcerer Pass, and the Disney Incredi-Pass sold out yet again and has yet to bring back the offering for fans.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Puffs: Theatre West End to premiere Harry Potter-themed youth performance

SANFORD, Fla. – Sanford’s Theatre West End is set to premiere its student-led showing of “Puffs,” based on the Harry Potter series of children’s books. According to the show’s web page, “Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic, finally gives the Hufflepuffs their due after they’ve been given short shrift in the series. Here lies the answer to ‘What is a Hufflepuff?’”
SANFORD, FL
Inside the Magic

Universal Confirms Popular Location Is Gone For Good

Universal is apparently getting ready to permanently shut the doors on another popular location as it continues a string of closures. Universal recently closed down The Classic Monsters Cafe, which had been a staple at Universal Studios Florida for more than two decades. Many fans were stunned to hear this popular eatery close, fearing it may also be taken over by Minions.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

7 Unique Airbnb in Orlando Rentals to Spark Romance

Sometimes you just need to get away, but may not have the time or funds to travel far. While you may assume you need to travel hundreds or thousands of miles away to experience something exciting and unique, the truth... The post 7 Unique Airbnb in Orlando Rentals to Spark Romance appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
Evie M.

Be wary eating at this adorable and tasty Kissimmee, Florida Cafe

Not food from the cafe. Stock photo.Edward Franklin on Unsplash. Florida is amazing state with so many one-of-a-kind things to do and see. After living here for a year, it's clear to me why it's one of the top tourist destinations in the world and why so many flock to visit yearly. The food in Florida is also a huge part of the allure. As a California native who's traveled the world, I thought I knew good food, but Florida has some of the best.
KISSIMMEE, FL
floridavacationers.com

19 Best things to do in Kissimmee FL Other than Disney!

Everybody knows that Kissimmee Florida is home to the famous Universal Studios. But, what everybody doesn’t know is that Kissimmee is home to much more than just Mickey and rollercoasters. Located just south of Orlando, in central Florida’s Osceola County, Kissimmee has its own share of ongoing fun and unique attractions to keep the whole family entertained!
KISSIMMEE, FL
Cheatham County Source

Red Lobster Launches New Seafood Summerfest

Orlando, FL  (RestaurantNews.com)  Red Lobster® is turning up the heat and bringing guests the hottest summer celebration of seafood with the launch of Seafood Summerfest. Starting today, and for a limited time, guests are invited to live it up during Seafood Summerfest and satisfy their seafood cravings with a variety of sizzling Red Lobster dishes and […] The post Red Lobster Launches New Seafood Summerfest appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

4th of July Fireworks and Events

Let patriotic love explode this 4th of July in Orlando while celebrating our nation’s freedom and independence. What better way to commemorate the festive holiday than in grand fashion? We’ve brought you a smorgasbord of events from well-loved fireworks shows to ticketed events. Choosing just one is the hard part.
ORLANDO, FL
bungalower

New Mexican poke concept coming to downtown Orlando

A new restaurant concept called Mexican Poke Soul (Facebook | Website) will be opening in downtown Orlando in the next couple of months. According to paperwork filed with the City of Orlando and the restaurant’s website, Poke Mexican Soul will feature a menu of “…healthy food, serving a fusion of poke with Mexican ingredients and amazing sauces,” with pothead-friendly offerings like the Spanish Breakfast Bowl (tofu, avocado, mandarin, jalapeno, ginger, berries, strawberry, pineapple, and more with sriracha ailoi), a Mexican Poke Bowl (chicken, shrimp, red beans, black beans, corn, jalapeno, red onions, hummus, avocado, carrots, green onions, jalapeno sauce), gyro bowls, and more.
ORLANDO, FL
Villages Daily Sun

When it comes to softball, The Villages is in the big leagues

For more than 30 years, the recreation softball program has provided residents a chance to have fun, meet new players and compete, putting the community at the epicenter of the senior softball scene. Approximately 3,000 players compete on 15 fields at five softball complexes managed and maintained by The Villages Recreation and Parks Department.
THE VILLAGES, FL
scottjosephorlando.com

Newsy Nuggets: RusTeak closes on Maguire, new rooftop bar, a (sort of) Mexican poke and Beard Awards

RusTeak, the restaurant and wine bar, closed its original location on Maguire Road in Ocoee yesterday. It plans to relocate not very far away to 1681 Amazing Way. (Apparently, naming streets is just as hard as naming restaurants.) There is no projected date for the new Ocoee location to open. So for now, the only RusTeak is the one in Thornton Park, which itself relocated not so long ago from College Park.
OCOEE, FL
click orlando

⛳Tiger Woods, team behind new PopStroke mini golf venue in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – You won’t see any alligators or windmills at this new mini golf venue in Orlando. PopStroke opened its newest location in Waterford Lakes, offering two different 18-hold putting courses. Golf pro Tiger Woods is a part of the concept. “Tiger is a partner in the...
ORLANDO, FL

