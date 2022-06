The Columbia city council chose Philip Fracica for an open position on its Water and Light Advisory Board during its regular meeting this week. Fracica was one of seven candidates who applied for the volunteer position on the board, which advises the city council on matters related to its water and electric utilities. Fracica was a member of an 11-member task force that spent the last three years updating the electric utility’s Integrated Electric Resource and Master Plan. Those 11 members included the five members of the water and light advisory board.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 14 HOURS AGO